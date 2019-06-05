Ascena (ASNA) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Ascena Retail Group; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. ("Ascena") (NASDAQ: ASNA) for violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation will seek to determine if Ascena made false and misleading statements that overstated the value of its business. If you purchased Ascena between September 16, 2015 and June 8, 2017, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

