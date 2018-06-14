Ascena Retail Group Celebrates Pride Month

"Our support of Pride Month reflects the commitment we have to create a culture across our enterprise where we celebrate diversity and take steps to create a more inclusive workplace," said David Jaffe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ascena retail group. "We are proud to continue expanding our support of the LGBTQ community in our stores and communities."

During the month of June, ascena retail group's LOFT, Lou & Grey, Lane Bryant and Justice brands are offering exclusive merchandise, with a portion of proceeds going to support the work of GLSEN, a national education organization working to create safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ youth.

LOFT is offering a "Love is Proud" tee, which is available now in select U.S. stores and on LOFT.com.

Lane Bryant is offering an exclusive Pride Capsule Collection available in select stores and online. From Cacique intimates ( Lane Bryant's exclusive intimates brand) and swim, to a Pride LOVE graphic tee, Lane Bryant's Pride collection is available now on LaneBryant.com, as well as in select stores in the U.S.

Justice is offering a "Love is All You Need" graphic tee available online at shopjustice.com and in select stores from June 25, 2018 through August 25, 2018 , while supplies last.

Select Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey stores will feature window displays in June celebrating Pride Month. ascena retail group associates will also have the chance to participate in webinars and events throughout the year for an opportunity to learn more ways to support the LGBTQ community.

"Our brands have a shared vision of creating a culture of diversity and inclusion – and that vision extends beyond Pride Month," said Philippa Abeles, SVP of Global Sourcing at ANN Brands and Executive Sponsor of ascena retail group's LGBTQ Associate Resource Group, which works to enhance the company's workplace policies to be more inclusive.

