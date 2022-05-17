Ascend A-List Awards to Recognize Pan-Asian Leaders

Exceptional contributions and attainments of Pan-Asian leaders will be recognized and celebrated during the A-List Awards Gala. Tweet this

"Asian experiences and contributions are often untold, making this celebration of distinguished Pan-Asian leaders even more important for our community," said Anna Mok, President and Co-Founder, Ascend and Ascend Foundation, "We are proud to commend these leaders for their achievements as we continue to educate and recognize the impact Pan-Asian leaders make in the workplace and the community."

The work of the Ascend Foundation includes research and thought leadership reports that surface the lack of Asian advancement in the workplace and corporate boards and The Other Side campaign which features Ascend storytellers to shine a light on the long-held societal biases that make API less likely to be promoted to leadership levels. These efforts and the A-List Awards reinforce Ascend Foundation goals to increase recognition of Pan-Asian leadership, drive awareness through shared experiences and encourage the hopes and dreams of future Pan-Asian leaders.

About Ascend Foundation and Ascend

The Ascend Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to educate, advocate, and enable Asian and Pacific Islander (API) business leaders to reach their full potential and make greater positive societal impacts. Ascend Inc. is the largest non-profit Pan-Asian membership organization for business professionals in North America with a mission to drive workplace and societal impact by developing and elevating all API business leaders and empowering them to become catalysts for change.

