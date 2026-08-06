Ascend Analytics Appoints Keith Davies as Chief Technology Officer

Veteran technology leader joins to accelerate product innovation and AI-assisted development across Ascend's forecasting and analytics platforms

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Analytics ("Ascend"), the leading provider of market intelligence and analytics solutions for the power industry, today announced the appointment of Keith Davies as Chief Technology Officer. Davies will lead Ascend's engineering, analytics and information technology teams as the company deepens its investment in product innovation and scales the analytics platforms that power market participants rely on for high-stakes investment, procurement, and operational decisions.

Davies joins Ascend from Prometheus Group, where he served as CTO. During his tenure, he modernized the company's global legacy platforms, established its enterprise AI platform, embedded artificial intelligence capabilities across the product portfolio, and championed AI-assisted software development practices that accelerated engineering velocity and enhanced customer value.

"For more than 13 years, Keith has been leading technology organizations through growth, transformation, and innovation as a CTO," said Matt Tormollen, Chief Executive Officer of Ascend Analytics. "With Keith's addition to our leadership team, I'm confident Ascend will rapidly achieve a new level of excellence in our ability to deliver high-quality, high-value solutions to our customers."

"Ascend has built something rare: independent analytics that customers trust with their most complex power market decisions, and forecasts that stand at the foundation of more than $50 billion in project financing assessments," said Keith Davies, Chief Technology Officer of Ascend Analytics. "My focus is to build on that foundation, pairing Ascend's analytical rigor with modern platforms and AI-assisted development so we deliver innovation to customers faster and at greater scale."

The appointment extends Ascend's recent momentum, as the company now serves more than 250 utility, financier, developer, and independent power producer customers, and continues to expand its offerings and geographic coverage in a transforming power industry facing accelerating load growth, increasing renewables, electrification, and rising market complexity.

About Ascend Analytics

Ascend Analytics is the leading provider of market intelligence and analytics solutions for the power industry. The company's offerings enable decision makers in power supply, procurement, and investment markets to plan, operate, monetize, and manage risk for renewable energy and storage assets. From real-time to 30-year horizons, their forecasts and insights are at the foundation of over $50 billion in project financing assessments. Ascend provides energy market stakeholders with the clarity and confidence to successfully navigate the rapidly shifting energy landscape.

SOURCE Ascend Analytics