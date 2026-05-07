ESA Sells 150 MW Salzburg Battery Energy Storage Project in Michigan to Ørsted

Ascend Analytics Led Transaction Through the Ascend Energy Exchange, Providing Siting, Valuation, Market Outlook and M&A Services

BOULDER, Colo., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Analytics ("Ascend"), the leading provider of market intelligence and analytics solutions for the power industry, today announced the successful sale of the 150-megawatt (MW) Salzburg battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Michigan by ESA Solar Energy, LLC ("ESA") to Ørsted, a leading global renewable energy company. Ascend served as exclusive advisor to ESA through the Ascend Energy Exchange (AEX™), providing objective asset valuation, financial modeling, market outlook, and end-to-end transaction advisory services.

The Salzburg BESS project is strategically located to help meet Michigan utilities' offtake needs, and has progressed through key development milestones, including permitting and advancement in the interconnection process. The project is targeting a commercial operation date in 2029-2030.

Michigan is emerging as an important market for energy storage, as utilities and regulators advance clean energy goals and plan for anticipated load growth. As the state works toward a 60% renewable portfolio standard (RPS) target by 2035 and a 100% clean energy target by 2040, energy storage is expected to play an increasingly critical role in maintaining reliability and enabling higher renewable penetration.

"ESA has deep expertise in early-phase project development and its track record of partnering with tier one renewables and storage firms, like Ørsted, positions the Salzburg BESS project up to make substantial long-term contributions to Michigan's clean capacity goals," said Rahm Orenstein, Managing Director of the Ascend Energy Exchange. "Ascend is pleased to have provided the technical and transaction advisory services that helped bring this partnership together and set this project up for long term success."

ESA is a seasoned renewable and storage development platform with deep experience in Michigan and the broader north MISO region, since 2017, and it maintains an ongoing local presence to provide post-close project development services.

"ESA has long focused on developing projects that combine strong fundamentals with permitting, and interconnection progress that means we actually can contribute to state and local energy needs in a timely manner," said Lindsay Latre, Co-founder and CEO of ESA. "Ørsted is the ideal partner to steward the Salzburg project through the next stage of its development and we are pleased to partner with them as we help to meet Michigan's energy and environmental goals."

"Michigan is poised for significant growth in clean energy and electrification, and energy storage will be essential to maintaining reliability as renewables scale. Acquiring this energy storage project fits well within our strategic growth ambitions, adding to our development pipeline and strengthening Ørsted's expanding U.S. storage portfolio with a strategically located asset," said James Giamarino, Chief Commercial Officer, Ørsted Americas. "We appreciate ESA's partnership and disciplined development work in bringing this project to a fully permitted status"

Ascend's AEX Asset Sales platform, a marketplace for renewable and storage projects, supports buyers and sellers with an objective and streamlined M&A process. AEX combines transaction execution with Ascend's analytics capabilities, including proprietary market intelligence and valuation frameworks, to support diligence, risk assessment, and investment decision-making.

About Ascend Analytics

Ascend Analytics is the leading provider of market intelligence and analytics solutions for the power industry. The company's offerings enable decision makers in power supply, procurement, and investment markets to plan, operate, monetize, and manage risk for renewable energy and storage assets. From real-time to 30-year horizons, their forecasts and insights are at the foundation of over $50 billion in project financing assessments. Ascend provides energy market stakeholders with the clarity and confidence to successfully navigate the rapidly shifting energy landscape.

About ESA

ESA is a leading solar and energy storage development platform driving America's energy independence and security. Over the past decade, ESA has successfully transacted over 8 GW of solar and energy storage developments and pre-construction assets. Its diverse portfolio includes corporate headquarters, commercial and industrial facilities, community solar, and multi-100 MW utility-scale projects. With a presence in 24 states, ESA is committed to strengthening the nation's energy infrastructure and creating jobs in local communities. As an independently owned company headquartered in Central Florida, ESA has the freedom and flexibility to deliver impactful, large-scale projects that support national energy goals. To learn more about ESA, visit esa-solar.com, and stay updated on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ascend Analytics