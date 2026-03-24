Grid Connected Infrastructure Sells 100 MW Megamouth Battery Energy Storage Project in Houston to Banpu Power US

Ascend Analytics Advised on Transaction Through the Ascend Energy Exchange

BOULDER, Colo., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Analytics ("Ascend"), the leading provider of market intelligence and analytics solutions for the power industry, today announced the sale of the 100-megawatt (MW) / 200-megawatt-hour (MWh) Megamouth battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Houston, Texas by Grid Connected Infrastructure, LLC ("GCI") to Banpu Power US Corporation ("BPPUS"), a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Banpu Power Public Company Limited ("BPP"), an international energy producer company. Ascend advised GCI through the Ascend Energy Exchange (AEX™), providing valuation, market intelligence and transaction support.

The Megamouth project is located in the ERCOT Houston zone, one of the most attractive markets for storage in the U.S., where rising power demand, congestion and increasing renewable penetration are driving a growing need for flexible capacity and grid-balancing resources. Commercial operation of the project is anticipated in Q4 2027.

"Megamouth reflects exactly the kind of project that is attracting sophisticated buyers in today's storage market: a well-sited asset in a highly desirable zone that has been advanced with discipline across land, permitting and interconnection," said Rahm Orenstein, Managing Director of the Ascend Energy Exchange. "BPPUS is an excellent long-term partner to bring it through construction and into operation and we are pleased that AEX was able to leverage our bankable valuations and network of buyers and sellers to help GCI execute this transaction."

Founded in 2022, GCI is a BESS-focused developer with a growing pipeline of projects across the U.S. Megamouth marks GCI's first project sale since inception and underscores the company's business model of identifying high-value locations, creating, and rapidly advancing projects through the critical phases of development. GCI will remain the landowner of the Megamouth site, and the project will operate under a long-term lease.

"Megamouth is an important milestone for GCI and a strong validation of our business model," said Mitchell Bauer, President of GCI. "Since launching the company, we have focused on capturing desirable sites for BESS, data center and other grid-connected uses and advancing projects efficiently and responsibly across real estate, permitting, interconnection and off-take. We are proud to complete our first project sale with BPPUS, while also retaining long-term ownership of the land underneath the project."

"Megamouth represents a strategically positioned BESS project in one of the most dynamic power markets in the U.S.," said Issara Niropas, CEO of BPP. "As the Banpu Group's first BESS investment in the U.S., the project strengthens our power business value chain across energy generation, storage and trading, while enhancing energy security amid strong electricity demand growth, particularly driven by the expansion of data centers. We appreciate GCI's development work and Ascend's support in helping bring the transaction to completion."

Ascend's AEX Asset Sales platform, a marketplace for renewable and storage projects, supports buyers and sellers with an objective and streamlined M&A process. AEX combines transaction execution with Ascend's analytics capabilities, including proprietary market intelligence and valuation frameworks, to support diligence, risk assessment, and investment decision-making.

About Ascend Analytics

Ascend Analytics is the leading provider of market intelligence and analytics solutions for the power industry. The company's offerings enable decision makers in power supply, procurement, and investment markets to plan, operate, monetize, and manage risk for renewable energy and storage assets. From real-time to 30-year horizons, their forecasts and insights are at the foundation of over $50 billion in project financing assessments. Ascend provides energy market stakeholders with the clarity and confidence to successfully navigate the rapidly shifting energy landscape.

About GCI

Grid Connected Infrastructure (GCI) is a U.S. based developer of utility-scale energy infrastructure, focused on battery energy storage systems (BESS) and other interconnected use cases. The company specializes in identifying and securing high-value land positions, targeting industrial sites in constrained and high-growth power markets that can be transformed into powered land through interconnection, permitting and development. GCI's business model is centered on creating long-term value from land under generation and load. Founded in 2022, GCI is building a diversified portfolio of powered land and energy infrastructure assets across key U.S. markets.

About BPP

Banpu Power Public Company Limited (BPP), an international energy producer company, drives utility-scale power and integrated businesses under "Power+," one of Banpu Group's core business pillars, across Asia Pacific and the United States. In the U.S., BPP operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Banpu Power US Corporation (BPPUS). Operating under the concept "Pioneering Energy, Empowering Tomorrow," BPP is committed to powering a better tomorrow with reliable energy. For nearly three decades, BPP has been at the forefront of delivering reliable, high-quality energy that meets global standards, by integrating advanced technologies with decarbonization efforts and strong corporate governance. BPP also actively supports local communities and aligns its operations with environmental goals in every country where it operates.

SOURCE Ascend Analytics