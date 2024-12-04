Ascend Analytics Expands Energy Transition Market Intelligence Capabilities in Great Britain and the Netherlands

Vision Ridge Partners engages Ascend to provide strategic guidance on battery storage opportunities

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Analytics ("Ascend"), the leading provider of market intelligence and analytics solutions for the energy transition, today announced that it has expanded its coverage to provide its proprietary power market forecasts and strategic investment guidance to clients working and investing in Great Britain and the Netherlands. Responding to growing demand for insights into the new market dynamics that are driving project development, resource acquisition, and energy market opportunities across these important European markets, Ascend's expanded Market Intelligence ("AscendMI™") solution will help developers, utilities, and financiers make strategic decisions that capture value and manage investment risk.

Commenting on Ascend's growing capabilities in Great Britain and the Netherlands, Kevin Kershisnik, Principal, Vision Ridge Partners said, "Vision Ridge seeks to capitalize on the global transition to sustainability by identifying investment opportunities in clean energy across the world. Working with Ascend has helped us understand the market dynamics of the evolving energy transition and has enabled us to more confidently assess and value the risks and opportunities in Great Britain's and the Netherlands' storage markets."

As part of its increased coverage of the region, Ascend recently published both its Great Britain Market Report and its Netherlands Market Report, which provide comprehensive analyses of changes in day-ahead and intraday prices, ancillary service and imbalance price dynamics, capacity prices, and investment strategy, all underpinned by Ascend's modern, opportunity cost forecasting framework.

Ascend will share more insights and details about these markets in an upcoming webinar, "Netherlands and Great Britain Market Outlook: An Exercise in Trust," on December 12th at 3pm UTC / 10am EST / 8am MST. The webinar, more information on which can be found at https://bit.ly/3ZuFhJD, will discuss the implications of changing market fundamentals in Great Britain's and the Netherlands' power markets. These include how:

European market structures differ from those in the US, with transmission charges and a lack of nodal pricing obscuring the value of storage and the risk of renewable curtailment.





Policy commitments in Great Britain and the Netherlands create firm demand for clean energy and capacity, anchored by ambitious climate laws and policies that are driving offshore wind, solar, and onshore wind deployment.





Great Britain's and the Netherlands' day-ahead, intra-day, and imbalance energy market dynamics will evolve as their supply mixes continue to evolve with the retirement of coal generation and the continued growth of renewables and storage.





and day-ahead, intra-day, and imbalance energy market dynamics will evolve as their supply mixes continue to evolve with the retirement of coal generation and the continued growth of renewables and storage. Solar generation in the EU has almost quadrupled in the past four years, leading to growing 'duck curve' price dynamics in the summer and a growing need for storage to manage the variation in supply.

"The energy transition is a global phenomenon that manifests differently in each country and market. Geographic differences in weather, policy, load and supply mix present power market participants with an evolving and diverse set of opportunities that are compounded by nuanced differences in market structures," said Brent Nelson, Managing Director of Markets and Strategy, Ascend Analytics. "Sophisticated global investors, like Vision Ridge Partners, are looking to make prudent and strategic global investments amid evolving market dynamics, and we are proud to help inform their energy transition investment strategies in Great Britain, the Netherlands and around the world."

About Ascend Analytics

Ascend Analytics is the leading provider of market intelligence and analytics solutions for the energy transition. The company's offerings enable decision makers in power supply, procurement, and investment markets to plan, operate, monetize, and manage risk for renewable energy and storage assets. From real-time to 30-year horizons, their forecasts and insights are at the foundation of over $50 billion in project financing assessments. Ascend provides energy market stakeholders with the clarity and confidence to successfully navigate the rapidly shifting energy landscape.

