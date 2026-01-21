Ascend Analytics Selected by AMP to Support Integrated Resource Planning Needs for more than 130 Municipal Electric Utilities

Ascend's PowerSIMM and IRP Expertise to Enable Flexible Optimization of Supply and Risk Management as Load Growth Increases

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Analytics (Ascend), the leading provider of market intelligence and analytics solutions for the power industry, today announced that American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP), a nonprofit wholesale power and services provider, has engaged Ascend to support the organization's growing integrated resource planning (IRP) needs.

AMP, which represents more than 130 public power communities that serve over 665,000 customers across nine states, expects significant changes to the electric grid in the coming years, whether driven by potential load growth, changing supply, or other factors. To effectively navigate the risks and opportunities associated with the shifting changes in the industry, AMP realized the need for IRP focused on asset flexibility and the ability to customize scenarios to each Member's individual needs.

Following a competitive process, AMP's Board of Trustees selected Ascend to support the development of an optimal IRP for AMP's aggregated portfolio, which must account for the diverse needs of AMP Members. In addressing AMP's IRP needs, the organization noted that an important consideration includes the identification of diversified electricity portfolios that hedge against potential shifts in energy policy, near- and long-term.

In addition to its recognized IRP consulting expertise, Ascend's differentiated solution for AMP and its Members is powered by Ascend's PowerSIMM software, which provides utilities, independent power producers, data centers, and commercial and industrial companies the intelligence to plan and operate power supply. By allowing for the flexibility to assess a myriad of resource and portfolio mix scenarios, PowerSIMM enables AMP to tailor integrated resource plans that optimize power supply and risk management.

"As power demand continues to rise in municipalities across the country, AMP is committed to providing our Members with cost-effective, innovative and risk-managed power supply solutions," said Paul Beckhusen, AMP's Senior Vice President of Power Supply and Generation Operations & Chief Commercial Officer. "Partnering with Ascend enhances our ability to meet the needs of our Members, today and into the future."

"AMP is a visionary organization that recognizes the importance of flexibility amid the structural change underway in power markets," commented Gary Dorris, Chief Executive Officer of Ascend Analytics. "As the nature of both supply and demand undergo simultaneous shifts, Member utilities benefit tremendously from the services, scale, and resources that AMP provides. Ascend looks forward to helping AMP and its Members navigate this fundamental reshaping of the nation's energy profile."

About Ascend Analytics

Ascend Analytics is the leading provider of market intelligence and analytics solutions for the power industry. The company's offerings enable decision makers in power supply, procurement, and investment markets to plan, operate, monetize, and manage risk for renewable energy and storage assets. From real-time to 30-year horizons, their forecasts and insights are at the foundation of over $50 billion in project financing assessments. Ascend provides energy market stakeholders with the clarity and confidence to successfully navigate the rapidly shifting energy landscape.

ABOUT AMP

American Municipal Power, Inc., (AMP) is the nonprofit wholesale power supplier and services provider for more than 130 Members in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia; as well as the Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation, a joint action agency with eight Delaware municipal members. Combined, these Member municipal electric utilities serve approximately 665,000 customers. AMP Members receive their power supply from a diversified resource mix that includes wholesale power purchases through AMP and the open market and energy produced at AMP and Member-owned generating facilities utilizing fossil fuel, hydroelectric, solar, wind and other renewable resources. For additional information, visit AMP's website at www.amppartners.org.

