Ascend Foundation Fourth Annual Charity Golf Outing Raises Record $240,000 to Support National Pan-Asian Community and Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives

After a hiatus of over a year due to the COVID pandemic, the Golf Outing once again brought together leaders who are actively championing the cause of diversity and inclusion among their companies and communities. The charitable event raised funds for the Ascend Foundation, the nationally-recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to educate, advocate, and enable Pan-Asian business leaders to become catalysts for societal and workplace change. The Foundation's goal is to make a difference in the Pan-Asian community through research, thought leadership, scholarships, and education.

In 2020, during the onset of the pandemic, Ascend Foundation initiated and engaged in a number of fundraising initiatives including the Covid-19 Relief Campaign, Feed Your Hospital, and the PPE Program. Ascend Foundation was also at the forefront of efforts to stem the tide of anti-Asian hate, creating the Ascend Impact Fund to accelerate Ascend's Five-Point Action Agenda that focuses on promoting inclusion, raising awareness, denouncing bias, supporting communities, and giving donations.

"This year's Annual Golf Outing was an excellent opportunity to reconvene in person and celebrate our achievements and resilience in the face of all that our Pan-Asian community has endured in the past year. Our emphasis on diversity of thought and the importance of innovative viewpoints and backgrounds has never been more important," said Anna Mok, Ascend National Chair and President. "We were delighted to honor our four trailblazing leaders, Yang Shim, Sherry Chan, Valerie Wong Fountain, and Ian Asvakovith for their leadership, personal achievements, and contributions to the broader Pan-Asian business community."

"The Golf Outing is one of the most anticipated events of the year for leaders to spend a day on the course for a good cause. It was inspiring and energizing to get back out there," said Savio Chan, CEO, U.S. China Partners, Inc. "We thank the many organizations and individuals for their generosity and commitment to making a real difference in the Pan-Asian community."

"It is an honor to host the Golf Outing for the fourth year and experience the excitement and energy. I am so very proud of the team of volunteers who continue to deliver world class events. Thank you to the incredible staff at Manhattan Woods Golf Club who made this event a success," said Hee Lee, Chair of the Ascend Charity Golf Outing Steering Committee.

The Ascend Charity Golf Outing was sponsored by EY, Piedmont Fund Services, Morgan Stanley, Brigade Capital Management, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, KPMG, Conagra Brands, Africa River of Life, ICHOR, East West Bank, Barclays, Deloitte, Towercrest Capital Management and New Jersey Natural Gas.

About Ascend Foundation and Ascend

Ascend Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to educate, advocate, and enable Pan-Asian business leaders to reach their full potential and make greater positive societal impacts. Ascend is the largest, non-profit Pan-Asian membership organization for business professionals in North America. Established in 2005, Ascend, a career life cycle organization, reaches 60,000+ corporate board directors, senior executives, professionals, and MBA/undergraduate students involved in its 65+ chapters in the United States and Canada. Visit http://www.ascendleadership.org for more information.

CONTACT: Peyen Fong, [email protected]

SOURCE Ascend Foundation

Related Links

http://www.ascendleadership.org

