Ascend FS and SBC Announce Partnership Ahead of Betting on Sports America

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend FS, the market leader in data-driven charitable fundraising solutions and sponsorship activation in the gaming sector, has been officially named a Supporting Partner for the largest sports betting trade conference in the United States – Betting on Sports America .

Betting on Sports America is organised by SBC (Sports Betting Community), a group that for over ten years has become synonymous with sports betting. SBC operates the three largest global sports betting industry events – Betting on Sports, Betting on Football, and Betting on Sports America.

Held on April 23-25, 2019 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey, the event will attract over 1,500 senior executives and more than 175 leading industry speakers, including representatives from the world of sports betting, sports, casinos, tribal gaming, regulators and lotteries.

The conference will include the SBC Sponsorship Forum, a dedicated conference track for sponsorship professionals from both sports franchises and betting & gaming operators, to foster discussion of the growth and opportunity available through betting sponsorships.

Ascend FS, and its UK subsidiary BD Sport Group, provides services to more than 150 of the world's most iconic sports teams across every professional league in North America and the United Kingdom. It is the only company currently offering a combined suite of services that includes in-venue and online games of chance such as 50/50 raffles and lotteries, prize raffling/sweepstakes products, sponsor activation and affiliate marketing programs on behalf of gaming brands, as well as fan data aggregation.

Daniel Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Ascend FS, commented: "SBC is the leading provider of news and trade events for the sports betting industry. Ascend FS is proud to be a Supporting Partner of Betting on Sports America, where we plan to share our expertise in gaming activation and fundraising solutions. We expect the Betting on Sports America event to be a key platform in shaping the future of betting sponsorship in the United States."

Jaap Kalma, Business Development Director of SBC, added: "We are excited to partner with Ascend FS, a leading provider of gaming activation and fundraising to the sports industry. We will be working closely together to bring US sports clubs and organisations to Betting on Sports America, which has become a must-attend event for anyone in US sports who is interested in the rapidly evolving betting industry."

About Betting on Sports America

The event is held 23-25 April in New Jersey, and is the largest dedicated sports betting trade show in the US. The conference boasts 175 speakers and 40 sessions, with 60 exhibitors displaying their latest products on the 61,000 sq ft exhibition floor at the Meadowlands Exposition Center. Delegates will be treated to world-class hospitality with plenty of business and networking opportunities in New Jersey (Meadowlands Racetrack) and New York (40/40 Club and Sky Room Rooftop Bar). For more information about the event, please visit https://www.sbcevents.com/bosa2019 .

About Ascend FS

Ascend Fundraising Solutions (FS), formerly Gaming Nation Inc., is a fast-growing software technology company that is the industry leader in data driven charitable fundraising and gaming activation solutions, including raffle and sports betting systems. With offices in New York, Toronto and the UK, we deliver our products to over 450 clients globally, including some of the most iconic brands across the sports landscape.

