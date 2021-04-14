ASCEND Health IT to Showcase Cardiology Telepresence at the Upcoming American College of Cardiology (ACC) Virtual Scientific Session & Expo

LISLE, Ill., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCEND Health Information Technology , a provider of cardiology solutions that create clinical and operational value through workflow innovation, enterprise integration, and clinical knowledge, announces the introduction of Catalyst Live telepresence at the upcoming ACC virtual meeting. Catalyst Live is designed to work with ASCEND's multi-modality structured reporting and workflow solutions to provide a holistic approach to improving cardiovascular clinical, operational, and financial performance.



Collaboration has always been at the heart of complex decision-making. The Catalyst Live telepresence platform provides an immersive collaboration experience by providing secure audio, video, and medical device image streaming in real time. This enables real-time communication between distributed caregivers in complex interventional, surgical, and training environments. With Catalyst Live you can:

Optimize patient outcomes in complex care settings.

Unlock the expertise and specialized talent of a multidisciplinary team for your most complex and high-risk patients.

Remotely access your interventional, surgical, and ICU experts.

Enable more timely and effective collaboration between physicians and sonographers.

Listen to this podcast of our CEO and co-founder Jeff Soble, MD, discussing his vision of cardiovascular telepresence with Paragon Consulting Partners.

In addition, visitors to the ASCEND Health IT booth can learn about ASCEND Analytics, which collects, organizes, and structures tens of thousands of distinct clinical and operational data elements from ASCEND Structured Reporting, medical devices, the EHR, and other third-party systems. ASCEND Analytics provides a rich warehouse of information that can drive evidence-based reporting and optimization to enable:

Proactive, evidence-based cardiovascular disease management

Rapid and accurate identification of patient cohorts including those who would benefit from targeted procedures (e.g. TAVR, restenosis, disease progression, HFpEF vs. HFrEF, etc.)

Automated reporting for quality-based initiatives, cardiovascular registries, and accreditation

Access to a rich library of 100+ canned clinical and operational reports--or create your own custom reports and dashboards with simple, interactive data discovery tools

Learn more about how ASCEND Analytics can unlock clinical and operational insights in real time here .

About ASCEND Health IT

ASCEND is the expert in cardiology workflow. With over two decades of experience in Cardiovascular IT and a practicing cardiologist at our helm, ASCEND provides an unparalleled level of clinical "know how" in cardiology and IT. Our clinical reporting, device interfaces, and analytics are currently in daily use in many of the top institutions and hospital systems in North America. Our vision is to provide global healthcare solutions that create clinical and operational value based on workflow innovation, enterprise integration, and clinical knowledge. We are solving today's cardiovascular data accessibility and usability challenges and anticipating tomorrows. Learn more about ASCEND Health IT by visiting our website here.

SOURCE ASCEND Health Information Technology

