Ascend Herbs Increases Alcohol Concentration of Signature Dr. GermCleaner™ Hand Sanitizer to 80%, Adds Robotic Fulfillment Technology to Reduce Production and Shipping Costs, and Lowers Price

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Herbs recently announced a significant upsurge in sales after the official launch of its full line of hand sanitizer products, Dr. GermCleaner™, and a recent increase to an 80% alcohol formula for greater pathogen-killing properties. The company also completely modernized its fulfillment center with robotics to bolster its shipping capacity, with nearly all product orders received before 11am now shipped the same day. The hand sanitizing line is available in many size varieties, from pocket-sized to large pump bottles and tubes, with gallon-sized refills also available. Ascend Herbs also currently extends 10% discounts to first responders, essential workers and schools via a EW10 coupon when ordering: https://ascend-herbs.com/.

"We're thrilled that our customers are excited by the Dr. GermCleaner™ sanitizers, as represented by the increase of sales," said Dr. Lalitha Kaleedhass. "The pandemic is still underway of course, so we definitely want to help folks out as much as we can. That's why we installed a whole new series of robotic packaging and fulfilment equipment. This allows us to get products out as fast as possible to meet an increasing demand. It's also allowed us to save a great deal of money on costs, savings which we've happily passed on to our customers: we've lowered the price of our Dr. GermCleaner™ products by a significant 25%. We also eliminated minimum orders, to better allow customers to take advantage of same-day shipping."

Dr. GermCleaner™: Proven Germ-Killing Power

Alcohol destroys pathogens by breaking down proteins and splitting germ cells, or destroying a germ's metabolic activity. A range of alcohol concentrations will work to some degree, but the effectiveness of alcohol's germ-killing properties directly increases as the concentrations of alcohol increase. Currently, the CDC recommends a 70% alcohol concentration to destroy most pathogens. One of the best reasons to use alcohol is that the bacteria and viruses it kills will never develop a resistance to it – alcohol does not lose its effectiveness with repeated use. Dr. GermCleaner™ has increased its blend to 80% Medical Grade Isopropyl alcohol. Other features include:

Available as Unscented, completely fragrance free, and Scented.

Special gel and liquid formulas for dry and sensitive skin that are safe for use on skin and hands; quick drying, non-sticky formula that leaves no residue; safe for kids with adult supervision.

Multiple sizes: 1oz, 3.38oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, one full gallon; cost-saving individual, travel and bundle packs also available.

Completely free from all known harsh chemicals.

No minimum order quantity required; same-day shipping for all orders received before 11am CST ;

; Made in the USA at FDA-registered facility, with strict ISO-certified quality controls.

About Ascend Herbs LLC

A healthcare startup based in Texas, Ascend Herbs is the maker and distributor of a wide variety of herbal supplements and hand sanitizing products intended to promote wholeness and wellbeing, in addition to minimizing the spread of pathogens. All Ascend Herbs products are proudly made in the U.S.A., and many are offered as convenient, monthly subscriptions – including its signature Dr. GermCleaner™ hand sanitizing products. Learn more about Ascend Herbs at: www.Ascend-Herbs.com.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ascend Herbs does not provide medical advice, diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

