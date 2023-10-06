Ascend increases prices on nylons and chemicals up to 15% on rising costs

News provided by

Ascend Performance Materials

06 Oct, 2023, 11:18 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced global price increases due to significant increases in input costs, where contracts allow, as follows:

Product family

Product

Price increase

Vydyne®, Polimid and Secomid

Neat PA66 polymer

PA6 compounds

$0.20 - $0.30/kg

Performance Chemicals

Hexamethylene diamine

Adipic acid

$0.15 - $0.25/kg

FlexaTrac® acids, esters and
specialties

FlexaTrac-AGS

FlexaTrac-DME

FlexaTrac-ACM

FlexaTrac-NTA

FlexaTrac-IDA

Formalin

$0.10 - $0.25/kg

FlexaTram™ specialty amines

FlexaTram-BHM

FlexaTram-DAM

FlexaTram-HDA

FlexaTram-HMT

$0.10 - $0.50/kg

Signature Brands

Trinohex® Ultra

Hexatran™

Trinosolv

Prionil®

$0.05 - $0.30/kg

These price increases took effect early October 2023. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance Materials
Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Osama Khalifa, +1 832 963 1347
[email protected]

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials

Also from this source

Ascend met en avant les progrès de sa Vision 2030 dans son rapport de durabilité 2022

Ascend met en avant les progrès de sa Vision 2030 dans son rapport de durabilité 2022

Ascend Performance Materials a réalisé d'importants progrès dans le cadre de sa Vision 2030, un ensemble de neuf objectifs couvrant les trois piliers ...
Ascend unterstreicht Fortschritte der Vision 2030 im Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2022

Ascend unterstreicht Fortschritte der Vision 2030 im Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2022

Ascend Performance Materials hat bedeutende Fortschritte bei der Umsetzung seiner Vision 2030 gemacht, einer Reihe von neun Zielen, die die drei...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Textiles

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.