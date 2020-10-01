Ascend Innovations expands GetHelpNow application to Logan and Champaign Counties

"We are excited to bring the app to Logan and Champaign counties where it is greatly needed to increase access and information about local services," says Tammy Nicholl, LSW, MPA Executive Director of Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan & Champaign Counties

Bringing GetHelpNow to the counties of Logan and Champaign will be the first expansion outside of Montgomery County for the application. Developing and commercializing technology that solves unmet needs in healthcare is a key focus point for Ascend.

"Bringing communities together in a time of crisis is essential. Whether you need support in finding employment, safe housing, mental health or addiction treatment, GetHelpNow provides quick access to providers in your area. Our goal is to bring GetHelpNow to every county in Ohio." says Jordan Doczy, VP Creative & Digital at Ascend.

The Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties purpose is to plan, fund, and evaluate alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health treatment, prevention, education, and consultation services for Logan and Champaign County residents in accordance with Ohio Revised Code and the rules and regulations established by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. http://www.mhdas.org/

Ascend Innovations is a life science company focused on developing technology that solves unmet needs in health and human performance. Ascend is owned by three major hospital networks in the Dayton area: Premier Health, Kettering Health Network, and Dayton Children's through the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA). Ascend's multi-disciplinary team combines the insights of data science with the intuition of design thinking to produce transformative solutions in healthcare, local communities, and commercial clients. http://www.ascend-innovations.com/

To learn more about GetHelpNow and how to bring it to your community visit: http://gethelpnowapp.com/

