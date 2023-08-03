Ascend Integrates Free Ingest Data Management Capabilities into the Databricks Lakehouse Platform

News provided by

Ascend.io

03 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

Solution to boost productivity, lower costs, and accelerate innovation among data teams

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend.io, the global leader in Data Pipeline Automation, announced today that it will offer free data ingest services into the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, offered by Databricks, the data and AI company. The integration of Ascend's data management capabilities with Databricks' Lakehouse Platform caters to the diverse needs of today's data professionals while eliminating the cost of loading and syncing data.

Despite the decrease in IT infrastructure costs due to the widespread adoption of the cloud, data ingestion costs have soared. Companies often find themselves in a predicament: the need for ingestion as the pivotal first step in data value realization is hampered by traditional ingest providers' inflexible and costly contracts. Ascend's Free Ingest for Databricks changes the game, providing teams with the agility and speed necessary to thrive in the modern data age, all without the steep costs.

"The widespread adoption of cloud technology has helped decrease IT infrastructure costs, but data ingestion costs have continued to soar," said Ascend's Founder and CEO, Sean Knapp. "Free Ingest for Databricks brings us one step closer to a future where data orchestration is frictionless and intuitive, empowering businesses to transform data into actionable insights more quickly than ever."

"Databricks Lakehouse Platform is already well-known for its ability to streamline data management and drive innovation," said Roger Muff, VP of Technology Partners. "With Ascend providing free data ingestion, our customers can extract more value from their data and focus on executing data-driven strategies without shouldering steep costs."

Designed from the ground up for the modern cloud era, Ascend's architecture offers enterprise-grade security and supports both SaaS and private deployment models, with enterprises receiving a fully dedicated instance inside their own cloud account and network. This ensures that data from sources inside their network never leaves their security perimeter until it is loaded into Databricks.

Earlier this month, Ascend announced an integration with Databricks that enables joint customers to take advantage of Databricks as a cloud data compute platform, allowing users to leverage Ascend's DataAware™ control plane within their Databricks Lakehouse. In addition, Ascend released a new free, full-featured developer tier for Databricks so that Ascend customers can take advantage of the latest Databricks capabilities.

ABOUT ASCEND.IO
Ascend is the leader in Data Pipeline Automation for building the world's most intelligent data pipelines. It's a single platform that detects and propagates change across your ecosystem, ensures data accuracy and quantifies the cost of your data products.

Customers can automate up to 90% of repetitive data engineering and reduce infrastructure costs with one place for end-to-end observability and automated lineage tracing. The Ascend intelligent control plane enables customers to automatically detect, manage and propagate change, maintain data integrity, and prevent errors. Customers can also accurately cost data products with metadata-driven insights into team and solution resources used across their landscape. Ascend partners at every step of the data journey with product innovation and expert support that frees customers to focus on achieving goals. Learn more at Ascend.io or follow us @ascend_io.

MEDIA CONTACT
Ascend.io
[email protected].com

SOURCE Ascend.io

Also from this source

Ascend.io Continues Global Expansion With New Sales and Customer Success Hires in APAC Region

Ascend.io Joins Snowflake Partner Connect Ecosystem to Simplify Data Pipeline Automation for Joint Customers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.