Ascend, PolySource enter into North American distribution agreement

HOUSTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials and PolySource, a leader in engineered plastic resin solutions, have entered into a North American distribution agreement that provides Ascend's full portfolio of engineered nylons to PolySource's broad customer base.

PolySource now offers Ascend's Vydyne®, Starflam®, HiDura® and ReDefyne™ polyamide product lines designed for use in automotive, electrical and electronic, healthcare and consumer and industrial applications.

"Like us, PolySource is focused on delivering value to their customers by offering both materials and technical expertise," said Kathy Marker, Ascend's senior sales director for the Americas. "We are excited to be working with the PolySource team to bring our portfolio of solutions to meet their customers' technical challenges."

For over 25 years, PolySource has built a portfolio of resins and engineered materials to help meet their customers' needs. Ascend, the world's largest fully integrated producer of PA66, has broadened its portfolio with long-chain polyamides, mechanically recycled polyamide 6 and 66, and an extensive suite of flame-retardant polyamides.

"We find tremendous value in the strategic fit between Ascend and PolySource," said Damien Couch, chief development officer at PolySource. "We believe the combination of Ascend's world-class product portfolio, as well as our mutual strong support teams and cultural alignment, will be a great match. PolySource believes this collaboration and partnership complements our application development focus with a consultative approach to the customer."

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our global workforce makes the engineered materials, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability, inclusion and diversity, and to the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

About PolySource

PolySource specializes in engineered resins for plastic processors serving multiple market segments. The PolySource team are more than just distributors: they are expert consultants with application development methods solving material challenges through years of plastics technology experience. PolySource empowers field developers to lead on-the-spot decisions, fostering a culture of trust delivered with a sense of urgency, resulting in satisfied customers. For more information, visit www.polysource.net.

