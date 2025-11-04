Ascend Releases Cash Application Solution for Brokers

Cash Application helps brokers achieve compliant operations and turn unapplied cash into real revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the only complete accounting automation platform for the insurance industry, today announced the launch of Cash Application , a solution designed to help top brokers reduce unapplied cash balances caused by manual accounts receivable workflows. Unapplied cash often leads to delayed revenue recognition and noncompliance with public financial reporting standards.

The new solution automatically tracks and categorizes all accounts receivable—such as client invoices, carrier commission statements, and return premiums—to ensure complete and accurate financial visibility. By cutting down unapplied cash, brokers can accelerate month-end close and streamline disbursement and commissions reconciliation workflows.

"A Top 20 broker facing compliance challenges with their unapplied cash balances partnered with Ascend to implement Cash Application," said Andrew Wynn , Co-CEO of Ascend. "Since adopting the solution, they've cut their monthly balance of unapplied cash by more than half, and what previously took more than eight days to reconcile now takes just three."

Key Features and Benefits

Instantly Categorize All Bank Deposits: Track all deposits in real time and automatically create the correct line items in agency management systems (AMS)—whether client payments, carrier commissions, return premiums, or refunds.

Cash Application is the latest addition to Ascend's suite of payment and accounting automation solutions, including Direct Bill Reconciliation , designed to help brokers maximize operational efficiency, improve financial performance, and drive growth.

"Our goal has always been to make financial operations as effortless and transparent as possible," said Wynn. "With Cash Application, we're giving agencies the financial control and flexibility they've been missing."

Cash Application is available today for brokers. To learn more, please visit useascend.com/contact .

About Ascend

Ascend is the modern financial platform for the insurance industry, providing technology that automates payments, collections, and reconciliation for agencies and carriers. By connecting the front office to the back office, Ascend enables teams to focus on growth, not manual accounting. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com .

