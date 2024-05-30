Ascend Releases Follow-Up Report on Mental Health Among API Professionals

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, a global network of business professionals and executives working to advance Asian and Pacific Islander (API) equity in the workplace, has released the second report in their series on API mental health and well-being in the workplace and beyond. Titled Mental Health for Asian and Pacific Islander Professionals: Unpacking the Challenges, this second installment takes a deeper look at the unique cultural stressors facing our API community, and offers data-based insights on ways we can promote a culture of wellness both within our organizations and across generations.

This latest research includes responses from more than 600 members of the Ascend professional community and expands on the findings presented in January 2024. In addition to diving deeper into the survey data, the report also includes individual stories covering vital topics like intergenerational stress, collective and historical trauma, workaholism, microaggressions, workplace invisibility, and more. Much of the data sheds light on feelings of being overlooked, overworked, and under-protected. The respondents had strong feelings when asked what their top sources of stress were:

73% cited caregiving and family health issues

74% cited work-life balance

77% cited the overall racial climate in the US

The report also provides highlights on ways APIs can avail themselves of the rich healing traditions and practices of API heritage cultures along with the research and healing modalities rooted in Western science and psychology. Most importantly, though, this research hopes to open up a wider dialogue among its readers while de-stigmatizing mental health awareness. "Gathering in community can be a truly healing force," says Anna Mok, President of the Ascend Foundation. "When we address these issues together, it's easier to recognize that caring for our mental health isn't just about repairing, healing, or fixing. Learning to know and love ourselves better can actually enrich our lives, help us reach our full potential, and allow us to contribute more fully to our community and society."

Read the full report on API professional mental health here . To learn more about the ways Ascend helps communities lead together, visit www.ascendleadership.org or follow us on social media.

About Ascend Foundation and Ascend

The Ascend Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that drives research, cultivates DEI best practices, and advocates for greater awareness of the challenges facing the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community at work and beyond. In partnership with leading business organizations, the Foundation launches initiatives like the 5-Point Action Agenda, provides student scholarships, and publishes noteworthy reports that aim to increase recognition of API leadership.

Ascend is the largest global network advancing API professionals in the workplace and corporate boardrooms. With a mission to build community and ignite change, Ascend empowers leaders throughout their entire careers to rise to their full potential.

