Ascend Releases New Landmark Report about Asian and Pacific Islander Professionals' Mental Health Challenges

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend , a global network of business professionals and executives working to advance Asian and Pacific Islander (API) equity in the workplace, has released the third report in its landmark series on API mental health and well-being in the workplace and beyond. While mental health is part of the national discourse and many companies are comfortable promoting how they support their workers, the discussion rarely addresses the unique socio-cultural issues that impact API identity, such as the influence of collectivist cultures, stigma and shame, and stereotypes of Asians as the "Model Minority" and "Perpetual Foreigners." Ascend's series examines the most pressing mental health challenges for API professionals, including work-life balance, invisibility at work, and acculturative stress as immigrants. The entire series can be viewed here .

Mental Health for Asians and Pacific Islander Professionals: Cultivating Well-being in the Workplace

The third report, Mental Health for Asians and Pacific Islander Professionals: Cultivating Well-being in the Workplace, unveils data-backed insights and provides practical recommendations for organizations to help their employees thrive at work and in life. Based on a survey of over 600 respondents, the report explores how workplaces and leaders can effectively support their API employees' mental health and well-being through culturally considerate and genuinely impactful policies.

Key highlights include:

77% of respondents cited the overall racial climate in the U.S. as one of the most significant sources of stress, while 55% cited anti-Asian hate.

74% of respondents cited work-life balance as a significant source of stress.

While 78% of respondents' companies offer mental health resources, only 15% said their organization's leadership prioritizes employee mental well-being "a great deal."

The majority (87%) of respondents said it was very or somewhat important to receive support from someone of a similar background.

"Effective mental health support goes hand-in-hand with a deep understanding of cultural differences and nuances," said Anna Mok, President of Ascend. "API professionals are making significant contributions to the US economy and society, but unfortunately, our mental health challenges are often overlooked. By sharing Ascend's survey findings and recommendations, we hope to help cultivate a better workplace culture where every API professional feels seen, understood, and supported."

About Ascend Foundation and Ascend

The Ascend Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that drives research, cultivates DEI best practices, and advocates for greater awareness of the challenges facing the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community at work and beyond. In partnership with leading business organizations, the Foundation launches initiatives like the 5-Point Action Agenda, provides student scholarships, and publishes noteworthy reports that aim to increase recognition of API leadership.

Ascend is the largest global network advancing API professionals in the workplace and corporate boardrooms. With a mission to build community and ignite change, Ascend empowers leaders throughout their entire careers to rise to their full potential.

