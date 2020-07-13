Ascend Technologies Achieves AWS Partner Network Select Tier

CHICAGO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES LLC, a leading Midwest managed services provider (MSP), today announced it has achieved Select Tier in the AWS Partner Network. Ascend Technologies (Ascend) joined the Partner Network in February 2020.

"AWS is an important partner for Ascend as we drive organizations towards a cloud-first philosophy," said Corey Dean, VP of Operations, Cloud & Infrastructure, Ascend. "Becoming a Select Tier AWS partner demonstrates our commitment to delivering high quality technology solutions. We built our corporate environment on AWS; leverage Amazon Connect for our call center and provide access to our partners using Amazon WorkSpaces."

"Cost is a factor, and we expect to recognize savings near 40% from cloud services and equipment and data center space," Dean continued. "Additionally, we're planning significant growth over the next 12 to 36 months. AWS allows us to scale quickly, only paying for resources when we need them. With the speed of deploying to the cloud, we can add resources in hours, not weeks."

Ascend provides fully managed cloud services and support to clients. With migration services, cloud environment monitoring, cost management, cloud security and custom application development in the cloud. Having a single point of contact for leveraging cloud technology to drive innovation, reduce costs and simplify technology management supports organizations looking for enhanced business operations.

ABOUT ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES

Ascend Technologies is a far cry from your run-of-the-mill managed services provider. Our team of over 100 U.S.-based information technology professionals enable business growth through innovation and technology. Ascend helps business leaders make IT investments with confidence, eliminate cybersecurity threats, meet the needs of the business and optimize user productivity. Businesses endure, grow and innovate on a foundation of efficiently run core IT systems. Ascend makes technology the catalyst for business expansion. To learn more visit www.teamascend.com .

