Ascend Technologies Announces Consultant Listing On Salesforce AppExchange, The World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

CHICAGO, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES LLC, a leading Midwest managed services provider founded on a commitment to using innovation and technology to enable business growth, today announced its listing on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect with the right Salesforce-accredited consulting professional for their specific business needs.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, the Ascend Technologies Consulting Listing is currently available on AppExchange .

Having worked with sales, marketing and operations leaders for more than a decade to integrate, customize and manage Salesforce environments, Ascend Technologies (Ascend), is bringing crucial guidance to organizations seeking ways to improve sales processes, maintain and enhance customer satisfaction and continue sales growth in today's quickly changing business environment.

"Supporting alignment among sales, marketing and operations has never been more critical to business success than it is right now," says Evan Callender, SVP, Application Management, Ascend. "With most of the workforce still operating remotely and some beginning to return to the office, new challenges have emerged. We have worked with our clients to address the changes by quickly updating reports and dashboards, adding new customizations to support remote workers, ensuring stability of their Salesforce instances for business continuity and maintaining essential data flows."

"Organizations, particularly those pursuing nimble operations in industries like banking and finance, private equity, healthcare, professional services and manufacturing and distribution, often rely heavily on CRM and marketing automation platforms. Ensuring the applications remain available and work within current constraints is key to keeping the remote workforce industrious," says Ashkan Afshari, Sr, Manager, Ascend.

Ascend has joined the Salesforce AppExchange and currently has over 27 certifications listed on the Salesforce AppExchange including:

Salesforce Certified Administrators

Integration Architecture Designers

Data Architecture Designers

Sharing and Visibility Management Designers

Identity and Access Management Designers

Application and System Architects

Service and Sales Cloud Consultants

App Builders

Platform Developers

Development Lifecycle & Deployment Designers

Learn more about Ascend Technologies Salesforce services and download the Ascend Technologies Salesforce Brief .

ABOUT SALESFORCE APPEXCHANGE

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 7.5 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

ABOUT ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES

Ascend Technologies is a far cry from your run-of-the-mill managed services provider. Our team of over 100 U.S.-based information technology professionals enable business growth through innovation and technology. Ascend helps business leaders make IT investments with confidence, eliminate cybersecurity threats, meet the needs of the business and optimize user productivity. Businesses endure, grow and innovate on a foundation of efficiently run core IT systems. Ascend makes technology the catalyst for business expansion. To learn more visit www.teamascend.com.

