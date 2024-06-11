ASCEND® to a New Level of Elegance

A versatile choice for both traditional and modern style homes to help it stand out. Post this

ASCEND Board & Batten is set to uniquely meet the discerning tastes of homeowners with its visual and striking architectural appeal as an accent or whole-house exterior. It's a versatile choice for both traditional and modern style homes to help it stand out among the rest featuring an authentic 12" wide profile width, a convenient ¾" panel projection and two texture options: woodgrain or matte. This product combines the realistic look of wood and the high-performance composite technology of the ASCEND Composite Cladding system. Available in 20 on-trend and fade-resistant colors, this innovative siding solution allows homeowners to achieve the timeless beauty and charm of real wood without the high maintenance and repair costs.

"The vertical orientation of ASCEND Board & Batten is perfect for highlighting architectural features or adding a touch of elegance to any home," said Shawn Hardy, EVP & GM, Product and Marketing, Associated Materials. "It's a captivating choice for remodelers, builders and homeowners looking to create a distinctive and timeless look for their projects. Board & Batten is a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation, offering the best of both worlds."

The Board & Batten design is not only visually appealing but also offers practical advantages for professional installers, including –

Single-step installation – integral batten strip saves time versus fiber cement battens that must be individually fastened, filled in to cover unsightly visible fasteners and then touched up with paint

Lightweight and easier to handle than fiber cement and engineered wood; no large, heavy unwieldy panels

Lower total installed cost – may save 10% or more with reduced time and fewer laborers required

No special tools, special skills or respirators required; no sealing, joint flashing, caulking, or touching up

Forgiving hang – conceals uneven surfaces; self-aligning interlock ensures a consistent appearance

(GP)2 Technology® provides greater structural integrity – resists high winds, moisture and impact damage from dents and dings

Compatible with a wide variety of trim options, ASCEND Board & Batten features a lifetime limited, transferrable warranty. To discover the possibilities and ASCEND to a new level of elegance for your home exterior, visit https://www.alside.com/product-catalog/siding/ascend-composite-cladding/

About Alside

A brand of Associated Materials, LLC, Alside is a leading manufacturer and distributor of exterior building products for residential and light commercial remodeling and new construction markets. The $1.0 billion in revenues company, established in 1947, distributes a variety of windows, siding, and metal building products throughout its more than 100 company-operated supply centers across the United States, serving as a true partner to contractors, remodelers, builders and architects for building products and services. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit www.alside.com.

SOURCE Alside