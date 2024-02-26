Ascend to increase prices up to 20% on performance and specialty chemicals

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced global price increases on its performance and specialty chemicals, where contracts allow, as follows:

Product family

Product

Price Increase

Performance chemicals

Adipic acid

$0.25/kg

FlexaTrac® acids, esters and
specialties 

FlexaTrac®-DME

$0.10 - $0.25/kg

FlexaTram™ specialty amines

FlexaTram™-BHM

$0.10 - $0.50/kg

FlexaTram-DAM

$0.10 - $0.50/kg

Signature Brands 

Hexatran™

$0.05 - $0.30/kg

Prionil®

$0.05 - $0.30/kg

These price increases will take effect Mar. 1, 2024. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance Materials
Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Osama Khalifa, +1 832 963 1347
[email protected]

