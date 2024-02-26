Ascend to increase prices up to 20% on performance and specialty chemicals

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced global price increases on its performance and specialty chemicals, where contracts allow, as follows:

Product family Product Price Increase Performance chemicals Adipic acid $0.25/kg FlexaTrac® acids, esters and

specialties FlexaTrac®-DME $0.10 - $0.25/kg FlexaTram™ specialty amines FlexaTram™-BHM $0.10 - $0.50/kg FlexaTram-DAM $0.10 - $0.50/kg Signature Brands Hexatran™ $0.05 - $0.30/kg Prionil® $0.05 - $0.30/kg

These price increases will take effect Mar. 1, 2024. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.

