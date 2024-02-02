Ascend to showcase health care innovations at MD&M West

Ascend Performance Materials

02 Feb, 2024, 14:17 ET

Experts will introduce flexible materials, high-strength nonwovens and tubing solutions from Acteev MED and HiDura MED lines

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials will introduce new products from its expanding health care brands, Acteev MED™ and HiDura® MED, at the Medical Design & Manufacturing West show next week in Anaheim, California. It is the first time the company has exhibited its longstanding medical business at the show.

Ascend's medical business and technology experts will showcase novel and traditional solutions for medical durables, packaging, surgical instruments, wound care applications and more.

Acteev MED and HiDura MED are designed to improve medical devices, wound management applications, and more.
  • A novel nylon is malleable yet retains its shape, offering an imaging-ready replacement for flexible metals in applications such as splints.
  • A high-tensile nonwoven fabric offers the strength of a woven material plus softness, wicking for moisture management and odor-fighting properties, making it ideal for patient repositioning devices.
  • A long-chain polyamide designed for monofilament and tubing is suited for catheters, IV lines and sutures.

Cristina Acevedo, Ph.D., the business and technology director leading Ascend's medical division, described the portfolio as designed with customers in mind. "Patients deserve a great experience, and caregivers deserve to work in safety and comfort," Dr. Acevedo said. "Our materials feel soothing on the skin while offering the strength and performance required by the medical devices they depend on."

The key is partnership, Dr. Acevedo said.

"Our computer-aided engineering allows us to work directly with device manufacturers to help with the design process, which not only speeds up prototyping but also ensures that even the smallest parts perform as they are meant to perform," she said.

The Acteev MED and HiDura MED teams will exhibit at Booth 673 across from the MedTech Theater at MD&M West from February 6-8, 2024.

