Ascend Venture Capital Adds Telecom Veteran Bill Holt to Advisory Committee

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Venture Capital, a thematic micro venture capital firm in St. Louis, announced today that Bill Holt is the latest addition to its advisory committee.

"Ascend is pleased to welcome Bill Holt to our advisory committee," said Ascend general partner Dan Conner. "With his vast corporate experience within the telecom space, Ascend will benefit greatly from Bill's global industry leadership perspective."

Holt began his career at AT&T, eventually spending 29 years in various management positions there and becoming regional managing director for its Asia Pacific Business Services branch. He lived and worked for many years in Asia, where he is still active in board and advisory roles. Holt serves as chairman of PSI Pacific, Horizon Wireless, and Horizonte Telecom Chile, and he is also the honorary president of China's International Human Capital Digitalization Commission.

"With its cohort-leading thesis in data-centric tech, Ascend is a rising figure among the top venture capital firms in the Midwest," said Holt. "I look forward to lending my expertise in international growth and operational efficiency and to being part of Ascend's rapid growth."

Founded by Conner in 2015, Ascend makes thematic pre-seed and seed investments in data-centric tech startups across America. The firm recently launched its third fund to deploy capital into deep tech and data exchange companies. Currently, Ascend has invested in 12 data-centric tech startup companies, including trucking industry tech leader FreightWaves, white-label connectivity-as-a-service company OXIO, parametric weather insurance marketplace Arbol, and spacetech communications company Astrapi.

"We are very fortunate to have such a high level of experience within our advisory committee," said Conner. "At Ascend, we are ready to strengthen our investment selection and portfolio guidance as we continue to drive the leading edge for venture capital firms in the Midwest. We are very excited to continue our growth trajectory and look forward to the future of Ascend Venture Capital."

About Ascend Venture Capital

Ascend Venture Capital is a thematic micro venture capital firm in St. Louis that provides financial and operational support to startup founders looking to scale. Ascend specializes in data-centric tech that revolutionizes the economy and enables industry acceleration. The firm's headquarters are in St. Louis — the heart of the Midwest startup space. Visit Ascend online at www.ascendstl.com.

