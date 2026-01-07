Ascend Vision Partners Enters Oklahoma Market with the Acquisition of 3 Leading Ophthalmology Practices

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Vision Partners ("Ascend Vision") is excited to announce our expansion into the Oklahoma City market with the acquisition of Oklahoma Retinal Consultants, Wise Eye Associates, and Sylvester Eye Care & Aesthetics (Sellers Represented by Pegasus Equity Advisors), adding a new, growing metropolitan service area anchored by some of the region's most respected physicians.

This partnership expands Ascend Vision's patient access coverage across North and South Oklahoma City, Norman, and extends as far south as Lawton, creating one of the most comprehensive eye care platforms in the Oklahoma market. The combined group delivers advanced retinal, ophthalmic, and aesthetic services while maintaining a shared commitment to exceptional patient care and physician leadership.

"Ascend Vision is excited to be adding a new metropolitan service area grounded by these top-tier physicians," said Chad A. Eckes, Chief Executive Officer, Ascend Vision Partners. "These practices bring deep clinical expertise, strong community ties, and a patient-first philosophy that aligns perfectly with our mission. By combining these practices, patients will benefit with increased appointment availability and expanded clinical service offerings."

Physician-Led Excellence Across Oklahoma

The newly affiliated practices are recognized leaders in their respective specialties and communities:

Oklahoma Retinal Consultants , a premier retinal specialty practice providing advanced medical and surgical retina care

, a premier retinal specialty practice providing advanced medical and surgical retina care Wise Eye Associates , offering comprehensive ophthalmology services with a long-standing reputation for clinical excellence

, offering comprehensive ophthalmology services with a long-standing reputation for clinical excellence Sylvester Eye Care & Aesthetics, delivering integrated eye care and aesthetic services with a focus on personalized treatment

Together, these groups represent 9 physicians with a broad spectrum of subspecialty expertise, supported by highly skilled clinical teams and staff dedicated to continuity of care.

"This partnership brings together an exceptional group of physicians across the Oklahoma market," said Dr. Kimberly Wise, Founder, Wise Eye Associates "By aligning with Ascend Vision, we're able to collaborate more closely across subspecialties and locations while continuing to deliver the high standard of care our patients expect."

"Joining Ascend Vision allows us to expand access to specialized eye care across Oklahoma, from the Oklahoma City metro to communities like Lawton," said Dr. Carl Sylvester, Founder, Sylvester Eye Care "That broader reach ultimately benefits our patients and the communities we serve."

"Our practices have served Oklahoma patients for many years, and it was important to find a partner that shared our commitment to those communities," Dr. Sumit Nanda, Founder, Oklahoma Retinal Consultants "Ascend Vision's approach aligns with how we want to continue caring for patients well into the future."

Strategic Growth Including Lawton

A key component to Ascend Vision's entrance into the Oklahoma market and its rapid expansion is Ascend Vision's presence in Lawton, enhancing access to specialty eye care for patients in southern Oklahoma as well as all the surrounding rural communities in and around Norman. This geographic reach underscores Ascend Vision's commitment to improving access to high-quality ophthalmic and retinal services across diverse markets.

This marks the 20th strategic partnership for Ascend Vision Partners.

For more information about Ascend Vision Partners and its partners, please visit www.ascendvision.com or contact Chad Tomlinson at [email protected]

About Ascend Vision Partners

Established in 2022, Ascend Vision Partners delivers custom business solutions for eye care professionals, allowing ophthalmologists and optometrists to focus entirely on patient care. Building on a clinical tradition spanning over 65 years, AVP's partners leverage experience, best-in-class information technology and cutting-edge equipment to deliver industry leading ophthalmologic outcomes. Our team of 680+ employees is dedicated to providing exceptional eye care to over 350,000 patients annually across Florida, Oklahoma and Texas. Explore more at

www.AscendVision.com.

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within healthcare services, value-based care, and caring for aging populations. Founded with the mission of "doing well by doing good," CPF seeks to partner with organizations delivering the highest quality of care via a founder-friendly approach. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare founders, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and successful track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com.

About Pegasus Equity Advisors

Established in 2017, Pegasus Equity Advisors is a boutique healthcare advisory firm focused on helping physician owners and medical practice leaders navigate strategic capital partnership transactions with clarity, confidence, and integrity. With deep experience across multiple healthcare verticals, Pegasus provides sell-side advisory, valuation guidance, and deal-execution support tailored to the unique goals of physician founders and their clinical partners. Pegasus works closely with its physician clients from initial strategy through closing to help ensure outcomes that honor practice legacy, protect patients and teams, and unlock long-term value. www.pegasusequityadvisors.com

