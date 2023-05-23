Ascend Vision Partners Joins with Central Florida Eye Care, Expanding Reach and Enhancing Eye Health Services

ORLANDO, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Vision Partners ("AVP" or the "Company"), a leading administrative service provider for ophthalmology practices, is pleased to announce its partnership with Central Florida Eye Care, a prominent ophthalmology practice serving Central Florida. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Ascend Vision Partners' mission to expand its reach and provide exceptional eye care to more patients across the Southeast United States.

Central Florida Eye Care has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional ophthalmic care to its patients over the past two decades. By joining forces with Ascend Vision Partners, the practice will gain access to a wide range of resources, advanced technologies, and an extensive network of experienced eye care professionals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Central Florida Eye Care to the Ascend Vision Partners family," said Josh Rademacher, CEO of Ascend Vision Partners. "This partnership represents a mutually beneficial alliance that will allow us to combine our expertise, leverage our resources, and ultimately enhance the quality of eye care services provided to the Central Florida community."

With this partnership, Ascend Vision Partners aims to strengthen its presence in Central Florida and broaden its scope of services across the nation's southeast region. The combined knowledge and experience of the two organizations will foster a collaborative approach to patient care, promoting innovation and excellence in ophthalmology.

Dr. Scott Klein, founder of Central Florida Eye Care, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Joining Ascend Vision Partners is a tremendous opportunity for us to take our practice to the next level. We share a common vision of providing exceptional eye care, and we are confident that together we can achieve even greater success in serving our patients."

As part of Ascend Vision Partners, Central Florida Eye Care will benefit from an expanded range of management services, including legal and regulatory compliance, payer contracting, revenue cycle management, human resources, IT, finance, marketing, and more. The partnership will also facilitate greater access to the latest advancements in diagnostic tools and technology, ensuring patients receive the highest level of care possible.

Ascend Vision Partners, backed by the leadership of Chicago Pacific Partners, is committed to preserving Central Florida Eye Care's legacy of patient-centered care while introducing new opportunities for growth and innovation. The company's comprehensive approach to eye health, paired with its dedication to improving patient outcomes, sets the stage for an exciting future in Central Florida's ophthalmology landscape.

For more information about Ascend Vision Partners and its services, please visit www.ascendvision.com or contact Kristen McCullough at [email protected].

About Ascend Vision Partners

Established in 2022, Ascend Vision Partners delivers custom business solutions for eye care professionals, allowing ophthalmologists and optometrists to focus entirely on patient care. Building on a clinical tradition spanning over 62 years, AVP's partners leverage experience,

best-in-class information technology and cutting-edge equipment to deliver industry leading ophthalmologic outcomes. Our team of 300 employees is dedicated to providing exceptional eye care to over 250,000 patients annually across the southeastern U.S. Learn more at: www.AscendVision.com.

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Chicago Pacific Founders is a leading investment advisor that manages private funds, focusing exclusively on investments in growth companies within value-based care innovation, healthcare services, AI and tech enabled healthcare services. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit: www.cpfounders.com.

