Ascend Wellness Holdings Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in September 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a leading multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that Abner Kurtin, Co-Founder & CEO of AWH, and Dan Neville, CFO of AWH, will participate in 4 upcoming conferences in September 2021:

Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference 2021 is being held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 . Mr. Kurtin and Mr. Neville will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.





is being held on . Mr. Kurtin and Mr. Neville will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Needham 2 nd Virtual Cannabis Conference is being held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 . Mr. Kurtin is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET and host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.





is being held on . Mr. Kurtin is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at and host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Echelon US Cannabis Conference is being held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 . Mr. Neville is scheduled to give a Company presentation at 3:00 p.m. ET . Mr. Neville's live presentation will be available for viewing here.





is being held on . Mr. Neville is scheduled to give a Company presentation at . Mr. Neville's live presentation will be available for viewing here. BTIG Inaugural Cannabis Conference is being held virtually on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 . Mr. Kurtin is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET and host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. To participate, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with AWH's management during these events, please contact AWH's Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC

Related Links

https://awholdings.com/

