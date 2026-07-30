ASCEND WELLNESS TEAMSTERS WIN BIGGEST CANNABIS STRIKE IN U.S. HISTORY

Workers Ratify Strong Contract with Improved Wages, Benefits, and Protections

BARRY, Ill., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 workers at Ascend Wellness's grow house in Barry, Ill., overwhelmingly ratified their first contract with Teamsters Local 916 and ended a 30-day unfair labor practice (ULP) strike that was the largest in the history of the legal cannabis industry.

"This victory belongs to the men and women at Ascend who stood together and refused to accept anything less than a fair contract," said JP Fyans, President of Local 916. "Our members showed tremendous courage and determination throughout this fight. Their solidarity compelled Ascend to deliver on pay, benefits, and protection of union rights."

Teamsters at the grow house are responsible for every stage of production, from cultivation and processing to packaging and distribution, for one of the largest multistate cannabis companies. The contract includes higher wages, lower health care costs, protection against unjust discipline, improved policies for paid time off, and a new process for settling disputes.

"Cannabis workers are building a powerful movement across this industry, and this strike demonstrates what can be achieved when workers stand together and fight back," said Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "This contract sets a new and improved standard for cannabis cultivation and manufacturing workers across the country."

"What our members did on the strike line was extraordinary," said Kyle Bollinger, Vice President of Local 916. "For 30 days, they stood shoulder to shoulder and their courage forced Ascend to bargain a fair contract. This strike sends a clear message to cannabis companies that workers who drive their profits deserve to be treated with respect."

"We went on strike because we knew the value of our work, and we knew we deserved better," said Cory Hill, an Ascend cultivator and member of Local 916. "This contract proves that by refusing to give up, workers can win the respect, job security, and opportunities we deserve."

Teamsters Local 916 represents more than 4,000 workers throughout Illinois from Chicago to Carbondale and East Saint Louis to Champaign. For more information, visit teamsters916.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 916