Ascenda Partners with Cardless to Transform Co-Brand Landscape and Enable New Loyalty Opportunities

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the industry leader in loyalty as a service, today announced a strategic partnership with Cardless, a digital-first credit card platform, aimed at transforming the co-branded credit card and loyalty landscape for U.S. merchants.

Through this partnership, Ascenda and Cardless will offer partners an integrated solution that leverages the power of both brands to create differentiated co-brand card products, while seamlessly introducing or enhancing loyalty engagement propositions.

Ascenda operates the leading global engagement ecosystem, connecting merchants and financial institutions to drive customer acquisition, engagement, and retention. By integrating Cardless' digital-first issuing platform, Ascenda is providing its partners with unparalleled ease in launching card programs, creating a strong top-of-wallet effect, and leveraging deep, data-driven customer insights to enhance engagement.

Josh Berwitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Ascenda, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Cardless to transform how merchants issue credit cards and engage with their customers. Many brands are seeking easier, more digitally engaging ways to create an embedded card program and enhance their customer value proposition. Our partnership sets a new standard in the market for consumer engagement propositions by combining the best rewards content with a seamless loyalty experience."

Michael Spelfogel, Co-Founder & President of Cardless, added, "Our partnership with Ascenda unlocks a step-change in co-brand ROI for merchants by simplifying and accelerating the launch of differentiated card programs, while also introducing powerful loyalty opportunities for merchants to engage their entire customer base. Together, we are redefining what's possible in customer engagement and co-brand programs, enabling the rollout of world-class propositions that drive both immediate and long-term value."

The new capabilities offered by the Ascenda-Cardless partnership are available to merchants effective immediately, providing a comprehensive solution to integrate co-brand card issuance with broader loyalty initiatives, thereby enhancing customer lifetime value and driving superior business outcomes.

About Ascenda

Ascenda delivers loyalty as a service for financial institutions and merchants globally, unlocking superior ROI across customer acquisition, engagement, and retention. With over a decade of proven results, an unrivaled roster of top-tier global clients, and enterprise- grade technology, Ascenda is trusted by leading brands to deliver growth outcomes, eliminate complexity, and create extraordinary customer experiences.

