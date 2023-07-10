Ascenda unveils expansion of OCBC partnership to grow bank's premium rewards offering

News provided by

Ascenda

10 Jul, 2023, 22:30 ET

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, rewards technology leader Ascenda announced the expansion of its partnership with OCBC, Singapore's longest-established bank and second-largest financial group in Southeast Asia by assets. The comprehensive premium rewards proposition sets out to enhance OCBC's credit card offerings, underpinning a drive to boost acquisition and engagement amongst high-value customers.

Continue Reading
Building on the thriving success of the Travel with OCBC platform, Ascenda is now enabling the bank to elevate its aspirational rewards offering and introduce valuable new redemption options.
Building on the thriving success of the Travel with OCBC platform, Ascenda is now enabling the bank to elevate its aspirational rewards offering and introduce valuable new redemption options.

Building on the thriving success of the Travel with OCBC platform - which provides OCBC cardmembers a hassle-free digital experience to book flights, hotel stays, and car rentals using OCBC's reward currencies - Ascenda is now enabling the bank to elevate its aspirational rewards offering and introduce valuable new redemption options.

Effective immediately, customers are able to transfer their rewards currencies into 8 new major airline and hotel partner programmes via the bank's points exchange portal STACK. The milestone comes at an exciting point in time when travel in Asia Pacific is growing faster than any other region globally, with April 2023 air travel activity up 193% year-on-year, according to IATA's monthly Air Passenger Market Analysis.

Madeline O'Connor, SVP Strategic Clients at Ascenda, explained: "We're thrilled to grow our relationship with OCBC, one of Singapore's leading banks, to bring world-class rewards to market and unlock customer engagement. This transformational launch comes at a very opportune time when consumer appetite for outbound travel is exploding in the Singapore market."

Gary Wong, Head, Digital Payments & Ecosystems at OCBC, added: "Our rewards propositions play a pivotal role in attracting, engaging and retaining high-spending customers for the Bank. With the expanded access to Ascenda's larger global network, our customers get more choices, greater value and a better digital rewards experience."

The new proposition powered by Ascenda is now available to OCBC customers holding Travel$, Voyage Miles and OCBC$ rewards balances.

About Ascenda

Ascenda powers innovative premium rewards programs that accelerate the growth of financial services. The company delivers easy-to-deploy rewards infrastructure to rapidly scale acquisition, card spending, cross-selling and retention. Serving major financial services brands and disruptive fintechs across the globe, Ascenda's clients include Brex, HSBC, Virgin Money, American Express and Capital One.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit ascendaloyalty.com.

SOURCE Ascenda

Also from this source

China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center partners with Ascenda to grow payments business

HDFC Bank partners with Ascenda to amplify cards value proposition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.