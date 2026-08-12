Ascendant Holidays Celebrates 10 Years of Serving Members

A decade of helping members plan vacations with greater flexibility, trusted travel partnerships, and dedicated Member Services.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendant Holidays is celebrating ten years of helping members enjoy more travel opportunities through vacation memberships designed to provide greater flexibility, destination choice, and ongoing support. The milestone reflects a decade of connecting members with trusted travel partners while continuing to strengthen the resources and services that support vacation planning.

Over the past ten years, travel has continued to evolve. Travelers are exploring a wider variety of destinations and placing greater value on flexibility when organizing future vacations. Throughout these changes, Ascendant Holidays has remained focused on helping members understand the benefits available through their vacation membership while providing practical guidance throughout the planning process.

Today, members have access to travel opportunities through an expanding network of trusted travel partners, including resort exchange options, cruises, and vacation destinations across the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, and other popular regions. This growing network gives members more ways to plan vacations that fit their schedules, travel preferences, and long-term goals.

"Our tenth anniversary represents an important milestone for our company, but more importantly, it reflects the trust our members have placed in us over the years. We remain committed to helping members understand their travel options, make informed planning decisions, and continue enjoying the benefits available through their vacation membership." said the President.

The company's continued growth has also been supported by long-standing relationships with trusted travel partners that expand destination choice and provide members with additional flexibility when planning future vacations. Whether members are interested in beach destinations, family resorts, city escapes, or international travel, the focus remains on providing access to a wide variety of vacation opportunities.

Looking ahead, Ascendant Holidays remains focused on expanding travel opportunities, and continuing to provide resources that help members plan with confidence. As travel preferences continue to evolve, the company remains committed to supporting members with practical guidance, responsive service, and access to a growing network of travel options.

Celebrating ten years is not only an opportunity to reflect on the company's history, but also to reaffirm its commitment to the future. Ascendant Holidays looks forward to continuing its mission of helping members discover new destinations, explore more travel opportunities, and enjoy the flexibility that has defined the company since its founding.

About Ascendant Holidays

Ascendant Holidays is an Orlando-based vacation membership company committed to helping members enjoy more travel opportunities through flexible vacation planning, destination choice, and trusted travel partnerships. The company provides access to vacation benefits, resort exchange opportunities, and dedicated Member Services that help members make informed travel decisions throughout the year. With a continued focus on service, education, and member support, Ascendant Holidays helps members discover destinations across the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, and other sought-after vacation regions.

For more information, visit www.ascendant-holidays.com.

SOURCE Ascendant Holidays