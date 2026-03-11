Ascendant Loyalty Marketing Helps Mayesh Launch "Petals Rewards" as B2B Loyalty Programs Gain Momentum

CHICAGO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendant Loyalty Marketing, the leading U.S.-based consultancy focused exclusively on designing and launching data-driven loyalty and engagement programs, today announced the successful launch of Petals Rewards, a new B2B loyalty program for Mayesh, one of the world's premier suppliers of premium cut flowers and floral products.

MAYESH

Petals Rewards is designed to strengthen relationships with professional floral customers by recognizing engagement, rewarding loyalty, and delivering meaningful value tailored to the unique needs of a B2B audience. The program reflects a growing shift in the market as more B2B brands adopt loyalty strategies traditionally associated with consumer programs.

"B2B loyalty programs are rapidly gaining traction as organizations recognize that retention, engagement, and lifetime value are just as critical in business-to-business relationships as they are in consumer markets," said Jay Weinberg, Co-founder and Partner at Ascendant Loyalty Marketing.

"Petals Rewards represents an important step forward in how we engage and reward our customers," added Yvonne Ashton, VP of Marketing at Mayesh. "Ascendant helped us design a program that feels true to our brand and meaningful to our customers - one that strengthens long-term relationships while encouraging deeper engagement with how our customers do business with us."

Ascendant Loyalty Marketing's work with Mayesh builds on its expanding portfolio of B2B loyalty initiatives. In addition to Petals Rewards, Ascendant is currently engaged in the design and development of two innovative B2B loyalty programs, consistent with this emerging trend to shift from price to win business or rebates that over time fall into the background of the business relationship and only cut into profit. One such program has a unique dual focus on both customers and independent contractors.

About Ascendant Loyalty Marketing

Ascendant Loyalty is a U.S.-based marketing consultancy offering expertise in customer growth and retention through CRM and loyalty marketing programs. Ascendant Loyalty serves global brands across industries, including retail, travel, e-commerce, hospitality, restaurant and B2B, delivering world-class solutions that drive both long-term customer value and sustained profitable business lift.

www.ascendantloyalty.com

About Mayesh

Mayesh is a premier wholesale floral supplier serving professional florists with premium flowers, greens, and floral products sourced from the world's top growers. With decades of industry leadership, Mayesh is known for quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service.

www.mayesh.com

