Ascendant New York Opens Door to New Patients

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendant New York today announced it has opened its new medically assisted detox facility and is accepting patients and referrals from the tri-state area medical community. Amidst an unprecedented drug overdose epidemic across the United States, the new facility will play an important role in helping those suffering from addiction in the New York metro area recover from drug and alcohol addiction.

Located in the heart of Manhattan, within a seven-story brownstone near Central Park, Ascendant has created a unique environment to help people take the first step towards recovery. The new facility has been specifically designed to provide a luxurious place of healing that is serene and well-considered to provide the greatest possible comfort during withdrawal.

"Our team of highly-skilled healthcare professionals believes that the path to recovery from addiction is a personal one and that the first step on that path is safe medically-assisted detox in an environment that is peaceful, comfortable and discreet," said Aaron Metrikin, Medical Director. "Our comprehensive approach, from assessment and treatment to counseling and aftercare planning, ensures those in need have the proper resources and care."

Ascendant is currently partnering with doctors, rehabilitation facilities and employee assistance professionals to provide patients recovery care they can trust, including a one-call admissions process developed in close cooperation with industry experts.

For more information, visit ascendantny.com or call (917) 262-0003.

