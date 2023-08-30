Ascend.io Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend.io today announced that it has successfully achieved the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation. Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery.

As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three-phase process: a Google Cloud team runs a series of data integration tests and compares results against benchmarks, the team then works closely with partners to fill any gaps before the teams refine documentation for mutual customers.

Achieving this designation demonstrates that Ascend.io's data pipeline automation platform fulfills essential functional and interoperability standards when used with BigQuery. This recognition allows customers to find and have greater assurance that the Ascend platform will function seamlessly with BigQuery, or it can save them time in assessing it if they're not already utilizing the platform. As a member of the program, Ascend gains additional opportunities to work closely with Google Cloud partner engineering and BigQuery teams in crafting shared development roadmaps.

"This designation from Google Cloud reinforces our commitment to helping our customers utilize BigQuery to its fullest potential," said Sean Knapp, Ascend.io's CEO. "We're looking forward to providing our joint global customers with the highest level of automation for their data pipelines to help them build cutting-edge data products faster than ever before."

 "The Google Cloud Ready-BigQuery designation gives customers confidence that solutions have gone through a formal certification process and will deliver the best possible performance with BigQuery," said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. "With Ascend.io, customers can connect all of their data and metrics with BigQuery to more easily optimize their business performance."

To learn more about Ascend.io's expertise with Google Cloud, visit Google Cloud Partner - Ascend.io. To learn more about Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation and its benefits visit Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery.

ABOUT ASCEND.IO
Ascend is the leader in Data Pipeline Automation for building the world's most intelligent data pipelines. It's a single platform that detects and propagates change across your ecosystem, ensures data accuracy and quantifies the cost of your data products.

Customers can automate up to 90% of repetitive data engineering and reduce infrastructure costs with one place for end-to-end observability and automated lineage tracing. The Ascend intelligent control plane enables customers to automatically detect, manage and propagate change, maintain data integrity, and prevent errors. Customers can also accurately cost data products with metadata-driven insights into team and solution resources used across their landscape. Ascend partners at every step of the data journey with product innovation and expert support that frees customers to focus on achieving goals. Learn more at Ascend.io or follow us @ascend_io.

