Ascend.io Continues Global Expansion With New Sales and Customer Success Hires in APAC Region

News provided by

Ascend.io

26 Jul, 2023, 16:00 ET

Ascend grows regional presence to better serve growing data management needs

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend.io, the leader in data pipeline automation, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Poon as Head of APAC Sales, in addition to a number of sales and support hires for the Asia-Pacific region to better serve its global customer base, which includes Serko, Ports of Auckland, and Tonkin & Taylor. Poon comes to Ascend from Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and is based in Melbourne, Australia. These new hires reflect Ascend's continued expansion of its global team, following the hiring of Robin Rostratter as Head of EMEA Sales earlier this year.

Under Poon's leadership, Ascend will continue to expand its APAC presence, particularly in sales and customer success, to serve its customers in the region. Poon was previously Regional Vice President at Elastic, and before that he spent several years working on sales teams at Oracle, Cisco, CommVault, and VMware.

Ascend has also announced the addition of several other team members in the region, including former employees of Elastic, MuleSoft, Cognizant and TIBCO Software Inc.

"The APAC region is seeing a spike in demand for solutions to contain ballooning cloud data costs and productivity challenges; we're projecting a 300% expansion in adoption in the APAC region over the next 12 months as a result," said Tom Weeks, Chief Operations Officer at Ascend. "With Jeremy on board, Ascend will be better positioned to help more companies benefit from our industry-leading data pipeline automation platform." 

"Ascend is at the forefront of the data revolution by simplifying processes and eliminating unnecessary complexity," Poon said, "I'm looking forward to leading an APAC team to further Ascend's mission of turning data into valuable products and insights, and enabling businesses to make the right moves confidently."

Ascend has continued to innovate on its platform with the release of Ascend for Data Mesh, enabling businesses for the first time to share and link data across multiple data clouds from a single console. The company has also expanded its ecosystem presence, having deepened its partnerships with Snowflake to offer Free Ingest to joint customers and with new Databricks integrations to further enable transparency, collaboration, and productivity.

Ascend recently received the prestigious 2023 Data Digital Innovation Award from Ventana Research for having "assembled a broad and deep portfolio of capabilities to address the requirements data engineers have in relation to managing and automating data pipelines." Additionally, Ascend was named a leader and outperformer in the 2023 GigaOm Radar Report for Data Pipelines.

ABOUT ASCEND.IO
Ascend is the leader in Data Pipeline Automation for building the world's most intelligent data pipelines. It's a single platform that detects and propagates change across your ecosystem, ensures data accuracy and quantifies the cost of your data products.

Customers can automate up to 90% of repetitive data engineering and reduce infrastructure costs with one place for end-to-end observability and automated lineage tracing. The Ascend intelligent control plane enables customers to automatically detect, manage and propagate change, maintain data integrity, and prevent errors. Customers can also accurately cost data products with metadata-driven insights into team and solution resources used across their landscape. Ascend partners at every step of the data journey with product innovation and expert support that frees customers to focus on achieving goals. Learn more at Ascend.io or follow us @ascend_io.

MEDIA CONTACT
Mission North for Ascend.io
[email protected] 

SOURCE Ascend.io

