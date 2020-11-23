Ascend.io Expands Global Partner Program to Drive Enterprise Digital Transformation Success

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend.io , the data engineering company, today announced a significant international expansion of the Ascend Partner Program with the addition of several key enterprise architecture advisory and data consultancy partners. The Ascend Partner Program augments the Ascend Unified Data Engineering Platform with solutions and services curated to meet the needs of modern enterprise business data projects and to significantly accelerate enterprise digital transformation timelines.

As the demand to extract insights from torrents of data continues to surge, businesses are attempting to reach their digital transformation objectives by adopting data science, data analytics, and data engineering at scale. While data pipelines are the common denominator for all these initiatives, the current state of data engineering has become the intransigent bottleneck to meeting the expanding business need. As a result, many enterprises are turning to specialist advisors and consultancies to revamp their technical approaches and accelerate the learning process.

A growing number of these advisory and consultancy firms are now fielding a new cohort of data engineers and architects whose expertise has evolved beyond existing ETL and orchestration techniques, to include the Ascend Unified Data Engineering Platform. Rather than build data platforms from scratch, these teams start their first day on the project already creating autonomous data pipelines that dynamically adapt to changes in data, code, and environment with 95% less code.

"Our partnerships are a vital part of Ascend.io's business and are instrumental to our growth strategy. Our global architecture and consultancy partners have had impressive early successes winning data projects and delighting their clients, proving that our innovative approach to solving today's data engineering challenges transcends industries and geographies," said Sean Knapp, CEO and founder of Ascend.io. "In leveraging Ascend's advanced data engineering capabilities, our partners amplify their greatest strengths – industry and data expertise – enabling faster delivery of transformative initiatives and driving even greater customer satisfaction."

The Ascend Partner Program is open for enrollment now. For architecture advisory and data consultancy firms interested in joining the Ascend Partner Program – and enterprises seeking a data consultancy for their own data project – please visit https://www.ascend.io/partners .

Ascend.io Achieves Significant Partner Program Growth With New Data Consultancy Partners

The Ascend Partner Program has witnessed impressive growth and momentum with the recent addition of consultancies in key markets, including:

Ascend.io partners help clients choose and seamlessly integrate the Unified Data Engineering Platform with other enterprise-grade business intelligence and machine learning platforms and cloud services. The partners derisk and accelerate data projects with Ascend-based autonomous data pipelines that run at optimal efficiency with integrated lineage tracking, auditability, and governance out of the box.

According to Vijay Menon, principal at The Singularity Mesh, "Ascend removes the bottlenecks caused by legacy data platforms, empowering our domain-focused customers to securely build and manage data meshes for their businesses. Underpinning Ascend is a powerful, cloud-agnostic, and intuitive low-code engine that lets data teams focus on what really matters, freeing them from getting bogged down in managing the underlying infrastructure. Together, Ascend.io and The Singularity Mesh are making data truly accessible for the enterprise."

Ascend.io and X is Y Accelerate Digital Transformation Projects for Tonkin & Taylor

In a recent project for Tonkin & Taylor – New Zealand's leading environmental and engineering consultancy – X is Y is leveraging the Ascend Platform as its primary platform for data engineering projects, producing sophisticated production data pipelines with a small crew of data engineers in mere weeks. "The volume and variety of data that our global client base depends on to make decisions that affect their economies and ecologies is rapidly expanding," said Graeme Twose, manager of data and digital solutions at Tonkin & Taylor. "X is Y introduced Ascend to address our growing need to accommodate those data flows flexibly with high visibility and scalability, and to be prepared for future needs like metadata, lineage, and data quality testing within the data pipelines. Ascend is our beachhead to develop our services in the cloud, as Tonkin & Taylor continues to evolve to be able to meet customer needs better and faster than ever."

"We took one look at Ascend and their vision and knew it was going to radically change the data industry, particularly in an area of much pain for practitioners – data pipelining, transformation, and preparation," said Jared Langguth, CTO at X is Y. "We love Ascend because it enables us to move very quickly with our clients at minimal cost. For Tonkin & Taylor, we knew it was a good fit because they were looking beyond just the data warehouse and internal analytics, but also IoT and better value-added data services to their clients. Ascend was going to be the best tool to get them started and enable them to meet all their data pipeline needs with a single tool with enormous efficiency in both time and cost."

About Ascend.io

Ascend.io, the data engineering company, provides the only unified platform for data pipelines with 10x faster build velocity and automated maintenance. Cloud data pipelines are the backbone of modern data systems and require a scalable approach to meet the exploding demand for new data initiatives. Evolving beyond traditional ETL tools, the cloud-native Ascend Unified Data Engineering Platform lets teams create autonomous data pipelines that dynamically adapt to changes in data, code, and environment. In a radical departure from existing data orchestration solutions that require excessive coding, Ascend democratizes data engineering. Data teams using Ascend can now ingest, build, integrate, run, and govern data pipelines with 95% less code. Ascend's DataAware™ intelligence uniquely observes, understands, and tracks every piece of data, enabling data pipelines to run at optimal efficiency with integrated lineage tracking, auditability, and governance. Ascend.io accelerates the journey from prototype to production and helps leading organizations achieve faster time to value. Freed from maintaining brittle pipelines, data teams can spend more time bringing innovations to life.

