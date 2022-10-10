Ascendion - A Software Engineering Ally for Digital Innovation - Launches

Specializing in Data and Insight, User Experience, Cloud, and Software Platforms to Elevate Work and Life

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ascendion launches as a separate legal entity. The newly formed operating company delivers software engineering and talent transformation solutions that focus on user experience, cloud, digital platforms, data and insight, and practical applications of the metaverse.

Ascendion's new model for software engineering and talent is in demand by enterprises embracing the future of work. Tweet this Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO, Ascendion, a newly formed operating company delivering software engineering and talent transformation solutions

"Leaders in the industries we serve are seeking ways to accelerate digital innovation and transformation," said Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO, Ascendion. "Our new model for engineering and talent transformation is in demand by every enterprise ready to embrace the true future of work. We know this because over the recent past, we have grown Ascendion's teams and engineering capabilities faster than market competitors."

The firm provides next-generation software engineering, co-creation delivery, and commercial model flexibility to hundreds of enterprise clients as well as fast-growing digital-first technology companies seeking ways to accelerate change while lowering innovation risk.

"The shift to digital started years ago, and client demand for transformation is accelerating and evolving. We have always been a platform of possibilities for new high-value businesses," said Hiten Patel, chairman of Ascendion. "Launching Ascendion is the next step in our journey to create an innovative services company that impacts the world through technology."

Ascendion clients, which include about a third of Fortune 100 companies, benefit from industry-aligned engineering expertise, proactive client engagement, and global delivery. The firm's technology experts, skills development capabilities, and enabling engineering platform – known as AVA – provide execution transparency and improved business outcomes.

"It has never been more critical for technology to deliver improved customer and employee experiences," said Phil Fersht, founder, CEO, and chief analyst at HFS Research. "Ascendion offers enterprise leaders new options for digital engineering and expertise that will accelerate how they create value in the future."

About Ascendion

Ascendion is an ally for clients seeking enterprise digital innovation. We make and manage software platforms and products that power growth and deliver captivating experiences. By embracing the future of work, we bring creativity and execution excellence together to make digital transformation valuable (and even fun). Our engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation capabilities accelerate innovation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey. In addition to our remote/hybrid workforce, we have 20 offices across the US and India. We are committed to building technology that elevates life with an inclusive workforce, service to our communities, and a vibrant culture. For more information, please go to www.ascendion.com.

SOURCE Ascendion