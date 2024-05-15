Ascendion, an AI-powered software engineering company, earns the "Rising Star" award for its pioneering use of GenAI in the industry, as acknowledged by leading research and advisory firm ISG.

Through its AVA+ platform, Ascendion is revolutionizing software engineering, enhancing productivity and transparency with cutting-edge GenAI technology.

Recognized as a market leader, Ascendion is setting standards in digital engineering, driving the industry forward with AI-powered solutions.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendion, a leading provider of AI-first software engineering services, today announces its recognition as a rising star in digital engineering services capabilities by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. This acknowledgment comes after a thorough evaluation of Ascendion's services and methodologies, underscoring its commitment to innovation and AI-powered solutions that empower businesses to achieve significant impact.

Ascendion a Rising Star in Digital Engineering Excellence According to Latest ISG Assessment

The recent ISG Provider Lens™ study highlights Ascendion's strategic approach to digital engineering, which combines cutting-edge technologies with robust process efficiencies to drive significant client outcomes.

"Ascendion is setting itself apart with a pioneering approach to digital transformation with client-centric solutions," says Tapati Bandopadhyay, analyst at ISG. "Their expertise in AI-powered engineering, with the Ascendion AVA+ platform, and ability to deliver end-to-end solutions is not only driving innovation but also empowering developers with acceleration, transparency, and efficiency."

Key findings from the ISG assessment include:

Innovative Solutions : AVA+, Ascendion's GenAI powered software engineering platform, delivers transparency, productivity, quality, and speed for developers and technology leaders.

: AVA+, Ascendion's GenAI powered software engineering platform, delivers transparency, productivity, quality, and speed for developers and technology leaders. Client Satisfaction : High client satisfaction scores reflect Ascendion's deep commitment to understanding and fulfilling client needs.

: High client satisfaction scores reflect Ascendion's deep commitment to understanding and fulfilling client needs. Market Leadership: Ascendion's strategies and solutions have established them as a leader in the digital engineering sector, pushing boundaries and setting industry standards.

"Leaders in every sector must now find trustworthy GenAI partners to accelerate innovation while unlocking capital from legacy business and technology models," said Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO, Ascendion. "Being recognized by ISG not only validates our efforts but also inspires us to continue driving technological advancements that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We're thrilled that ISG recognizes our position at the forefront of the industry and the impact of Ascendion's AI-powered digital engineering services."

Ascendion takes a strategic business transformation approach to digital engineering, focusing on delivering immediate value to clients through the Ascendion AVA+ platform. This recognition by ISG is a testament to Ascendion's strong performance and strategic vision in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

About Ascendion

Ascendion is a leading provider of AI-first software engineering services. Our applied AI, software engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation capabilities accelerate innovation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey. In addition to our remote/hybrid workforce, we have 30 offices across the U.S., India, and Mexico. We are committed to building technology powered by Generative AI with an inclusive workforce, service to our communities, and a vibrant culture. For more information, please go to www.ascendion.com.

