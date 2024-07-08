Ascendion Appoints Industry Leader Daryush Laqab as Chief AI Officer to Drive Gen AI Innovation

Ascendion announces AI veteran Daryush Laqab as new Chief AI Officer.

In his new role, Daryush will accelerate Ascendion's AI capabilities by leading client solutions, platform development, and internal evolution.

With a proven track record at NVIDIA, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Google, Microsoft, and Twitter, Daryush brings over two decades of cutting-edge technology experience to spearhead Ascendion's AI-driven initiatives.

Ascendion's commitment to Gen AI is reinforced with Daryush leading continuous improvement and innovation of AVA+ and Metal -- the company's AI-powered platforms – to accelerate productivity and innovation.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendion, a leading provider of AI-first software engineering services, proudly announces the appointment of Daryush Laqab as Chief AI Officer, effective June 28, 2024. Bringing over two decades of technology leadership, Daryush will drive innovation and operational excellence for all AI-powered initiatives and technologies for clients. In his new role, Daryush will report to CEO Karthik Krishnamurthy.

Throughout his career, Daryush has been a pioneer in integrating advanced technologies into business strategies. Most recently, he served as Director of Product Management for NVIDIA's Autonomous Vehicles and AI Infrastructure team. He led tooling, platform engineering, validation, and infrastructure, managing thousands of GPUs for hundreds of engineers and machine learning experts.

Previously, Daryush held senior roles in technical engineering and AI product development roles in several world-renowned innovator firms. As the head of engineering and product at JPMorgan Chase & Co., Daryush founded and led the strategy and development of the banking giant's firm-wide AI/ML platform and ecosystem. In addition, Daryush has led development of multiple game-changing products for Microsoft, Twitter, and Google, where he created Contact Center AI on Google Cloud Platform and other AI products.

Ascendion takes an "all in" strategic business transformation approach with Gen AI. Software engineering clients are offered immediate value from talented developers using their proprietary Ascendion AVA+ platform, which delivers productivity, transparency, quality, and velocity from Gen AI. Innovation is further accelerated by connecting ideal candidates to specific programs with their Metal platform.

"Throughout his career, Daryush has been at the cutting edge of delivering AI-fueled value and service to clients," said Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO, Ascendion. "Today, business and technology leaders in every sector must now resolve challenges related to trust, velocity, and capital needed for the next wave of innovation. We're already taking GenAI the last mile for clients with our people and our platforms, and now Daryush will help us deliver even more value, innovation, and better technology – key elements of our 'Engineering to the Power of AI.'"

Ascendion's AI platforms deliver higher levels of transparency, up to 50% higher developer productivity, software quality, and up to 45% higher development velocity. The company is widely regarded as an innovative leader in Gen AI services. Ascendion was named a Market Leader among global service providers in the recently released HFS Horizons: Generative Enterprise™ Services report

"The ecosystem of powerful processors, cloud platforms, connectivity, and Gen AI-based tools and models like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Mistral, and others is maturing rapidly. This new 'stack' is poised to disrupt nearly every industry, but Gen AI needs to be taken the last mile to change how we work," said Daryush. "This vision has captured all our imaginations, but in order to make the future of work a reality, we need to evolve how data is used and how software is engineered. With thousands of Gen AI-trained engineers, powerful data capabilities, and a platform-first strategy, Ascendion is uniquely positioned to re-imagine how work gets done using modern AI technology. I couldn't be more excited about joining the team to help bring this vision to life."

About Ascendion

Ascendion is a leading provider of AI-first software engineering services. With a focus on applied AI, software engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation, Ascendion accelerates innovation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey and has 30 offices across the U.S., India, and Mexico. Ascendion is a leader in digital engineering services, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses.

