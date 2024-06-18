Ascendion Sponsors AI & Innovation Science Fair at Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico

The Ascendion Science Fair provides a platform for students to showcase their groundbreaking work in AI, software development, modeling, coding, and more. Ascendion, a driving force in leveraging Generative AI for digital engineering, is part of the judging panel for the AI category, evaluating projects that push the boundaries of artificial intelligence.

"Generative AI is not just another fad – it's a transformative force that will disrupt every aspect of business, driving a huge wave of investment," said Paul Roehrig, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Ascendion. "These students are the future problem-solvers, inventors, and visionaries who will make Generative AI a reality. We're honored to support their innovation journey and explore the rich talent pipeline at Tec de Monterrey."

This student-led event allows Ascendion to further engage the immense technology talent pipeline while continuing to elevate the conversation around innovation in Mexico. The event also featured a discussion panel, with leading local business leaders including Ascendion representatives. Students and faculty had the opportunity to interact with organizations, learn about advanced technologies shaping the future, and explore potential career opportunities by sharing their resumes.

The science fair concluded with an award ceremony and closing remarks from Elena Mitilene Rodríguez Gutiérrez, Director of Competition and Competitiveness for the state of Nuevo Le ón."We're grateful to have Ascendion as the premier sponsor of our first AI and innovation science fair," said Ricardo Swain, Dean of the School of Engineering & Sciences Monterrey Region at Tecnológico de Monterrey. "Their support and expertise in cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI provide our students with an invaluable opportunity to learn, contribute, and connect with industry leaders, elevating the conversation about technology and innovation in Mexico."

About Ascendion

Ascendion is a leading provider of AI-first software engineering services. Our applied AI, software engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation capabilities accelerate innovation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey. In addition to our remote/hybrid workforce, we have 30 offices across the U.S., India, and Mexico. We are committed to building technology powered by Generative AI with an inclusive workforce, service to our communities, and a vibrant culture. For more information, please go to www.ascendion.com

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private nonprofit multi-campus university system founded in 1943, and distinguished globally for its academic excellence, innovation in education, entrepreneurship, and global vision, along with its deep engagement with industry and employers, and its high executional capability. With a presence across 28 cities in Mexico, the institution has more than 67,000 enrolled undergraduate and graduate students, almost 7,000 faculty members, and more than 26,000 high school students served by 2,500 professors. The institution has been accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) since 1950. According to the QS World University Rankings (2023), Tecnológico de Monterrey ranks 184th globally and among the top 30 private universities worldwide. The QS Graduate Employability Rankings (2022) places the institution 1st in Latin America and 26th globally for Employer Reputation. The Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2023) ranks the institution 1st in Mexico and 4th in Latin America. Tecnológico de Monterrey is the only university outside the USA included in The Princeton Review & Entrepreneur magazine ranking of Top Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies (2023), placing 4th for undergraduate entrepreneurship programs. Tecnológico de Monterrey belongs to several prestigious global networks including, the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), Universitas 21 (U21), and The Worldwide Universities Network (WUN).

