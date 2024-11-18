Ascendion unveils AI studio in Austin, Texas: Pioneering the future of AI-driven software innovation

Located in one of the world's most dynamic tech cities, the Austin AI Studio is more than an innovation center—it's a hands-on experience for clients to witness AI-driven software development in action. Through this immersive space, Ascendion empowers technology and business leaders to envision and develop real-time solutions that accelerate digital transformation, optimize costs, and elevate operational efficiency.

"Austin is renowned for its creative energy, talent, and thriving tech scene, making it the ideal location for our newest AI Solution Studio," said Daryush Laqab, Chief AI Officer, Ascendion. "Our Austin space is designed to spark creativity, provoke new ideas, and deliver AI-powered software solutions that drive business impact forward. Clients can come into our AI Studio with an idea and walk away with a working pilot in a few days."

Ascendion's engineers are already advancing AI innovation "the last mile" for dozens of clients. The platform features GenAI agents tailored to the software development lifecycle, helping CIOs and CTOs reduce spends, enhance code quality, and mitigate risks. Recent success stories include:

A logistics leader transforming a $33 billion unit by eliminating manual tasks, boosting data-driven decisions by 70%, and halving operational costs and time through advanced ML forecasting.





A healthcare innovator achieving a 90% reduction in data migration costs and 75% faster deployment, saving over 5,000 hours annually.





A sporting giant using automation to streamline processes for 54 million athlete records, increasing customer satisfaction by 15% and reducing costs by 50%.





using automation to streamline processes for 54 million athlete records, increasing customer satisfaction by 15% and reducing costs by 50%. A Fortune 50 bank realizing a 50% productivity boost and a 40% reduction in data extraction efforts.

Inside the Austin AI Solution Studio, part of Ascendion's global network of AI innovation spaces, clients gain first-hand access to advanced AI capabilities. Here, they can rapidly explore how Ascendion's proprietary AI-powered methods drive velocity and measurable business outcomes.

"While perceptions of AI can often be clouded by uncertainty, our AI Studio network aims to demystify it through real-world applications that generate immediate value," said Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO of Ascendion. "Impactful innovation today needs to connect humans and technology. Our Austin AI studio is the latest step in our strategy to bring the power of digital technologies and the creativity of physical engagement across our fabric of multiple AI studios around the world."

Ascendion is a leading provider of AI-powered software engineering services. With a focus on applied AI, software engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation, Ascendion accelerates innovation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey with a remote/hybrid workforce and 30 offices across the U.S., India, and Mexico. Ascendion is a leader in digital engineering services, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses. For more information, please go to www.ascendion.com.

