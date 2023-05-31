Ascend's Starflam® selected by V-Zug for household oven components

News provided by

Ascend Performance Materials

31 May, 2023, 13:55 ET

HOUSTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials, a fully integrated producer of durable high-performance materials, has announced that its Starflam® RX06082 polymer is used by V-Zug Group, a Swiss manufacturer of premium large household appliances, for molding a large oven part. Starflam RX06082 is a 20% glass-fiber reinforced, halogen-free flame retardant PA66/PA6. It is supplied to V-Zug through Ascend's European distributor Lenorplastics AG in a pre-colored black grade.

Continue Reading
V-Zug, Switzerland’s leading supplier of premium large household appliances, is using a UL94 V0 rated, 20% glass filled Starflam® PA blend from Ascend Performance Materials for a demanding large household oven part. (Photo: V-Zug)
V-Zug, Switzerland’s leading supplier of premium large household appliances, is using a UL94 V0 rated, 20% glass filled Starflam® PA blend from Ascend Performance Materials for a demanding large household oven part. (Photo: V-Zug)

"We are excited to win this prestigious application, which is an important 'first' for Starflam in the segment of large kitchen and laundry appliances," says Dr. Christelle Staller, EMEAI engineering plastics sales director at Ascend. "As we continue to expand our footprint in Europe, this partnership with V-Zug and Lenorplastics will serve as a model for the kinds of value chain partnerships that deliver significant benefits for all, including the end consumer."

Starflam RX06082 had been recommended to V-Zug by Lenorplastics and Ornaplast in view of the high requirements for the oven part and following the customer's successful use of Starflam resins for other applications.

The non-halogenated compound has a UL94 yellow card flammability rating of V0 at 1.6 mm wall thickness and combines good flowability for long and complex injection molded components, good mechanical properties and high heat resistance, while also providing a clean black finish.

"After successful trials, we selected the Ascend polymer for its capability of producing high-quality parts with excellent repeatability in a cost-efficient molding process," explains Peter Jan Vokurka, global product manager at V-Zug. "The Starflam grade meets all our expectations, and we are already looking into its potential for further components with similarly demanding requirements."

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our global workforce makes the materials used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

About V-Zug Group

"Bringing simplicity into your home and creativity into your kitchen."

V-ZUG is Switzerland's leading brand in household appliances, promoting its products also in selected premium markets overseas. V-ZUG has been developing and manufacturing kitchen and laundry appliances in Switzerland for more than 100 years and offers a comprehensive service in every market. The SIBIRGroup AG, which focuses on the Switzerland-wide provision of all-brand servicing and the sale of household appliances, is another part of the V-ZUG Group. The V-ZUG Group currently employs around 2,200 people.

Read more at www.vzug.com

Read more at www.lenorplastics.ch

Read more at www.ornaplast.ch

Contact:
Osama Khalifa
[email protected]
832-963-1347

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials

Also from this source

Circular Polymers by Ascend to feature portfolio of recycled feedstocks and compounds at Plastics Recycling Conference

Acteev® to Introduce Major Brand Partners at Outdoor Retailer Snow Show 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.