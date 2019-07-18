Ascendum Hosts Accelerating Digital Event - Bringing Together Digital Transformation Thought Leaders

CINCINNATI, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a cutting-edge global digital transformation firm, is hosting an exclusive networking and educational event for Cincinnati-region technology leaders that explores digital transformation challenges and strategies for success. The invite-only event takes place tonight, July 18 at the Envision Cinemas in Blue Ash, and features keynote speakers Rajeev Ronanki and Tony Saldanha, as well the official book launch of Saldanha's new book Why Digital Transformations Fail.

Accelerating Digital offers the exclusive opportunity to learn from two of the foremost digital technology leaders in the world. Their keynote presentations will provide a holistic approach to digital transformation and sound advice for executives determined to accelerate their digital transformation strategies in the next few years.

Rajeev Ronanki

Chief Digital Officer, Anthem

Rajeev Ronanki is SVP and Chief Digital Officer at Anthem. Rajeev leads Anthem's transformation to a Digital/AI-first enterprise, a think tank for innovation-driven industry and social change. He has more than 20 years of healthcare and information technology experience and is a builder of robots and drones.

Tony Saldanha

President of Transformant

Former VP of Next Generation Global Business Services for Procter & Gamble

Tony Saldanha is a globally recognized and versatile Fortune 25 company Global Business Services (GBS) and Information Technology executive with a rich blend of business and technology leadership expertise. Tony has over three decades of international business expertise in the US, Europe, and Asia.

The event begins with a networking reception and meet-and-greet, followed by the two keynote presentations in the theater. The evening concludes with a book signing and dessert reception where all attendees receive a complimentary autographed copy of Mr. Saldanha's book. Opening remarks will be given by Mahendra Vora, Founder of Vora Ventures and serial entrepreneur. The evening MC is award-winning blogger, speaker and podcaster Jeff Barrett.

"Digital transformation is the number-one priority for business leaders who understand that it is critical for staying relevant and competitive in a world of exponential technological change," said Kris Nair, Ascendum CEO and President. "We are extremely excited and honored to host the Accelerating Digital event, and to have the opportunity to learn from two outstanding, accomplished global technology leaders. We plan to continue to host regional events and peer-to-peer forums on topics surrounding digital transformation. Our goal is to form a community of technology leaders that help each other succeed and grow."

