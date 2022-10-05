Ascendum KPS Receives Top Honor by NMP Magazine as a 2022 Most Loved Mortgage Employer

Mortgage and accounting services division of Ascendum Solutions recognized in annual list of mortgage employers who provide an outstanding corporate culture and a commitment to diversity.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendum KPS (Knowledge Processing Services), a division of Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, received the Gold Award as the 2022's Most Loved Employers by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) Magazine in the Mortgage Service Providers category. The award was announced in the October issue of the magazine.

The Ascendum Assured Program helps lenders customize mortgage processing automation strategies to prepare them for a digital-first future while reducing costs and measuring ROI. For more information, visit the Ascendum Mortgage Services web page: https://ascendum.com/mortgage-services

"We are grateful for the recognition we have received from NMP this year and we thank the entire Ascendum mortgage underwriting and title services teams for their unwavering dedication to our clients, our company, and each other," said Ascendum VP of Global Operations, Rob Shepherd. "We wouldn't be where we are without our exceptional people, the very best team in the mortgage servicing industry."

According to NMP, Ascendum was recognized among "hundreds and hundreds" of applications this year. Winning companies were scored based on their corporate culture, commitment to diversity and racial justice, community involvement, social interaction, anonymous employee surveys, and more.

"Ascendum's recognition as the Most Loved Mortgage Employer is especially gratifying," said Ascendum Senior SVP of Financial Services, Suresh Ramakrishnan, CMB. "It speaks to the devotion of Ascendum's outstanding team and our commitment to foster a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion."

About Ascendum KPS

About Ascendum Solutions

Recognized by Fast Company as a Best Workplace for Innovators two years in a row, Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solutions that enrich our clients' customer experiences and business operations. Our clients come to us for new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.

From custom software development, design-led engineering, and intuitive interfaces, to sourcing top talent, Ascendum's creative global team of tech strategists, designers, developers, data engineers, and recruiters act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change, continually improving and evolving our clients' digital transformation strategies.

Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures with worldwide offices in the US, India, London, and Australia. For more information, visit www.Ascendum.com.

