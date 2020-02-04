Ascendum Launches Refreshed Brand Identity and Website to Showcase Accelerated Digital Innovation Solutions

CINCINNATI, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a cutting-edge global digital transformation firm, today announced that they have launched a new brand identity and website to better reflect the company's evolution in delivering accelerated enterprise digital transformation solutions and its rapidly growing international talent base. In 2019, Ascendum hired more than 400 new employees, launched an advanced chatbot platform Botsai and opened a new design center of excellence in London.

"We have extremely ambitious growth plans as we acquire more Fortune 500 clients, and the new brand identity provides a fresh and modern look that better reflects the inventive digital tech company we have become," said Ascendum CEO Kris Nair. "However, our mission remains the same, to continue delivering innovative, pioneering ideas and accelerated technology solutions that transform our clients' business operations and enrich customer experiences."

As part of the new brand identity, the Ascendum internal creative team have created the new tag line "Develop Beyond." This positioning reflects the company's core belief that beautiful design and innovative technologies should be developed side by side. Each piece is crafted to fit together, creating intuitive interfaces and seamless interactions.

About Ascendum Solutions

Ascendum is a global information technology (IT) solutions company that accelerates innovative technology-inspired solutions to business-driven challenges. Ascendum's hands-on teams help ideate, create, develop, implement and evolve our clients' customer and employee experiences. Having delivered more than 600 digital solutions, the firm pairs data engineering and design thinking to deliver end-to-end digital solutions. Ascendum's talented global team of technology strategists, designers, developers and data engineers create cutting-edge technologies that continually evolve and improve our clients' transformation strategies.

Ascendum is MBE certified and is a portfolio company of Vora Ventures. Ascendum has worldwide offices in the U.S., India, UK, Australia and Germany. For more information, visit https://www.Ascendum.com.

