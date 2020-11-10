Ascendum Launches SafeReturn™ Application to Monitor and Prevent COVID-19 Infections and Help Comply with New Jersey Executive Order 192

CINCINNATI, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, today announced the product release of SafeReturnTM, a mobile application designed to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and comply with New Jersey Executive Order No. 192 to protect worker safety. The configurable product screens and monitors health status and restricts facility access to those deemed to be at risk of spreading the virus.

Organizations of all sizes and types are confidently deploying SafeReturnTM. The platform is affordable, configurable, and can adjust to an organization's specific workplace safety and wellness measures. In compliance with New Jersey Executive Order 192, SafeReturn provides a simple way for organizations to conduct daily health checks, temperature checks and self-assessment screenings. The application can be deployed in a matter of hours. SafeReturn is a mobile application designed to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and comply with New Jersey Executive Order No. 192 to protect worker safety. The configurable product screens and monitors health status and restricts facility access to those deemed to be at risk of spreading the virus.

Participants that pass screenings are cleared to enter the location that day. Those deemed at risk are withheld access and required to complete a follow-up survey asking a variety of questions regarding their current symptoms. The data is aggregated into an analytics dashboard that gives valuable insights into the wellness of the organization as a whole.

"Our digital team developed SafeReturn in response to many requests for a proactive and effective tool to enable their return to on-premise activities," said Uday Kumar, Ascendum VP of Sales and New Jersey resident. "SafeReturn is a simple, but powerful product that will help New Jersey businesses comply with the new employee protection guidelines. We have deployed SafeReturn with Fortune 500 clients, small businesses, and schools. The application is proving to be a tremendous success and well received."

SafeReturnTM features a customizable admin portal and analytics dashboard that provides real-time visibility to the overall health and safety of an organization's employees and students. Key metrics include:

At risk personnel and locations

Cleared and not cleared personnel

Trending risk patters by geolocation

Predictive models for probably infection and risk trends

SafeReturn is also developed with an optional add-on security extension that provides for a custom integration with building security badges that control facility access. At the start of each day, all security badges are deactivated from access until passing the daily screening. Clearance for building/office access is not activated for people found at-risk for COVID-19. The duration and parameters of security clearance is customizable to the specific needs of each organization.

Any organization interested in scheduling a demo of SafeReturn can visit the website at www.SafeReturn.me or email [email protected].

In support of education and our local communities, schools are eligible to receive a grant from Ascendum to cover the vast majority of costs for the school year.

About Ascendum Solutions

Ascendum is a global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solutions that incrementally enrich our clients' business operations and customer experiences. Our clients come to us for new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions. From conversational AI and intuitive interfaces, to custom software solutions and sourcing top talent, Ascendum's creative global team act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change, continually improving and evolving our clients' digital transformation strategies.

Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures. Ascendum has worldwide offices in the U.S., India, London, and Australia. For more information, visit https://www.Ascendum.com.

Contact: Paulie Anthony, Head of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 513.619.8802

SOURCE Ascendum Solutions

