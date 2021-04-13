Ascendum Solutions Named a Finalist in NKY Chamber's 2021 Business Impact Awards

CINCINNATI, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, was named a finalist in the NKY Chamber's 2021 Business Impact Awards in the "Cool Places to Work" category. The Business Impact Awards recognizes businesses—small and large, new and long-standing—impacting the Northern Kentucky community through innovation, creativity, strong business practices, and leadership.

Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solutions that incrementally enrich our clients' business operations and customer experiences. Our clients come to us for new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.

The 2021 Business Impact Awards will take place virtually on Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20, 2021 from noon–1:30 pm. The winner in each category will be announced during the event. The ceremonies are a celebration of the success and strength of our Northern Kentucky business community.

Last year, the Cincinnati Business Courier named Ascendum a top winner in their annual Best Places to Work in the Greater Cincinnati area. View the Ascendum Best Places to Work company profile.

"We are thrilled to be a finalist for the Northern Kentucky Chamber Business Impact Awards, and especially in the category of Cool Places to Work," said Ascendum President and CEO Kris Nair. "The only thing that makes Ascendum cool is the incredibly talented, smart, dedicated, funny, and yes, cool people who make up the Ascendum family. I am so proud of our diverse mix of employees who never fail to surprise and delight me every day with their ideas and creativity. I only hope some of their collective cool will rub off on me one day."

Some of the recent programs Ascendum has implemented to nurture a more engaging and inclusive work environment include:

Ascendum's Freedom to Innovate Program

Ascendum Ambassador Program

Ascendum Culture Club

Innovation hackathons

Lunch and learns

Upskills training programs

Ascendum has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. Prior to the coronavirus shut down, Ascendum provided daily fresh fruit, monthly coffee/smoothie bars and catered lunches, quarterly happy hours, charitable fundraisers, and participation in community events. Each year the firm hosts a paid family picnic, multiple US and international holiday parties, and company-wide pot-luck lunches.

Ascendum is looking for more cool people to join our family. Become part of a close knit team developing technology solutions in an environment where you can excel and thrive. View current career opportunities and apply online through the Ascendum careers page at: https://ascendum.com/careers.

About Ascendum Solutions

Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solutions that incrementally enrich our clients' business operations and customer experiences. Our clients come to us for new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.

From custom software development, design-led engineering, and intuitive interfaces, to sourcing top talent, Ascendum's creative global team of tech strategists, designers, developers, and data engineers act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change, continually improving and evolving our clients' digital transformation strategies.

Named one of the Best Places to Work in Greater Cincinnati, Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures with worldwide offices in the US, India, London, and Australia. For more information, visit www.Ascendum.com.

Contact: Paulie Anthony, Head of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 614.397.7490

SOURCE Ascendum Solutions