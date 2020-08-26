Ascendum Solutions Named a Finalist in the Cincinnati Business Courier's 2020 Best Places to Work

CINCINNATI, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, was named a finalist in the Cincinnati Business Courier's 2020 Best Places to Work (BPTW). The program recognizes companies and organizations in Greater Cincinnati that are setting the bar for how to keep employees happy and engaged.

Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, was named a finalist in the Cincinnati Business Courier's 2020 Best Places to Work (BPTW). The program recognizes companies and organizations in Greater Cincinnati that are setting the bar for how to keep employees happy and engaged. This year, the Business Courier also named Ascendum one of the top three Largest IT Companies in the Greater Cincinnati area.

This year, the Business Courier also named Ascendum one of the top three Largest IT Companies in the Greater Cincinnati area. The considerations for earning finalist status include (but were not limited to): senior leadership, company culture, individual needs, manager effectiveness, work recognition and employee engagement.

"As a rapidly growing global technology company, we have worked hard to cultivate a culture that embraces diversity, promotes inclusion, fosters innovation and invests in our employees," said Ascendum President and CEO Kris Nair. "I am thrilled we are finalist this year and extremely proud of the talented individuals at our firm. This recognition reflects our continuing effort to develop a supportive, culturally-rich workplace where innovative ideas thrive, while encouraging a healthy work-life balance."

Some of the recent programs the firm has implemented to nurture a more engaging work environment include:

Ascendum's Freedom to Innovate Program

Ascendum Ambassador Program

Ascendum Culture Club

Innovation hackathons

Lunch and learn / upskills programs

Recently the company launched the SafeReturn application, designed to help enterprises, organizations and schools limit the spread of COVID-19 using daily self-assessment surveys. The app also has advanced security features that integrate with building security badges and timecard systems. Earlier in the year, the Ascendum digital team created OhioHelps.com, a site designed to connect volunteers with neighbors in need of assistance.

Prior to the coronavirus shut down, Ascendum offered daily fresh fruit, monthly coffee/smoothie bars, monthly catered lunches, quarterly happy hours, charitable fundraisers, and participation in community events. Each year the firm hosts a paid family picnic; Halloween, holiday and Diwali (India Festival of Light) parties; and company-wide pot-luck lunches. Ascendum has more than 1,600 employees worldwide.

Individuals seeking job opportunities at Ascendum can view current job openings on the firm's Careers Page at: https://ascendum.com/careers.

About Ascendum Solutions

Ascendum is a global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solutions that incrementally enrich our clients' business operations and customer experiences. Our clients come to us for new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.

From conversational AI and intuitive interfaces, to sourcing top talent, Ascendum's creative global team of tech strategists, designers, developers and data engineers act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change, continually improving and evolving our clients' digital transformation strategies.

Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures with worldwide offices in the U.S., India, UK, and Australia. For more information, visit www.Ascendum.com.

Contact: Paulie Anthony, Head of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 614.397.7490

SOURCE Ascendum Solutions

Related Links

http://www.Ascendum.com

