Ascendum Solutions Named a Finalist in the Cincinnati Business Courier's 2021 Best Places to Work for Second Year

Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, was named a finalist of the Cincinnati Business Courier's 2021 Best Places to Work (BPTW) for the second year in a row. In 2020, Ascendum Solutions was a grand winner of the Business Courier's Best Places to Work for businesses with 200 or more employees.

Employees at each of the businesses were surveyed, and their responses were ranked by an independent third party, Quantum Workplace. Companies were then scored in areas such as senior leadership, team effectiveness, work recognition and benefits. The finalist companies are those that rated highest in one of five size categories.

"I am elated that Ascendum is once again recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in the Greater Cincinnati area, and I am fortunate to lead such a diverse, intelligent, and thoughtful group of individuals," said Ascendum President and CEO Kris Nair. "We strive every day to foster an inclusive culture that keeps people engaged, nurtures innovation, rewards accomplishments, and promotes a sense of community. We believe that true happiness comes from personal growth and helping others."

In August 2021, Fast Company Named Ascendum Solutions a Top Workplace for Innovators. Between 2020 and 2021, Ascendum was awarded a series of honors for applications they created for their clients, including Gold and Silver Stevie Awards, Hermes Gold Creative Award, Gold Globee Award, Webby Award, and Fast Company Innovation by Design Award.

Over the past year, Ascendum launched a series of new digital products including Botsai, SafeReturn, SafeRaters, Scanily, Magpie, and OhioHelps.com. These products were ideated and developed by Ascendum's Freedom to Innovate Program, that provides funding for internal development teams to create products that provide a service to the community, solve business challenges, or promotes collaborative fun.

Some of the recent programs the firm has implemented to nurture a more engaging work environment include:

Ascendum's Freedom to Innovate Program

Ascendum Ambassador Program

Ascendum Culture Club

Innovation hackathons

Ascendum Charitable Action Committee

Monthly lunch and learn sessions

Upskills training programs

Prior to the pandemic, Ascendum offered daily fresh fruit, monthly coffee/smoothie bars, monthly catered lunches, quarterly happy hours, charitable fundraisers, and participation in community events. Each year the firm hosts a paid family picnic, several holiday parties, and company-wide pot-luck lunches.

Ascendum is rapidly growing and looking for more innovative people to join our family! Become part of our close knit team developing technology solutions in an environment where you can excel and thrive. View current career opportunities and apply online through the Ascendum careers page at: https://ascendum.com/careers.

